Kajol Pens Heart-Warming Post for ‘Captain’ and ‘Queen’ Tanuja on Her 79th Birthday

On her 79th birthday, Tanuja’s daughter, actor Kajol took to Instagram and shared a video with a heart-warming note to celebrate the occasion. the veteran actor was born to late filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and late actor Shobhna Samarth. And despite growing up under the shadow of her elder sister, late actor Nutan, Tanuja successfully carved a niche for herself in the film industry.

She started her acting career as a child artiste with Nutan in Hamari Beti (1950). But it was Chhabili, which was released in 1960, that truly marked her debut as an adult heroine. This film also starred Nutan and was directed and produced by their mother. Tanuja followed it up with some popular films like Chand Aur Suraj (1965), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971) and Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972), among many others.

Celebrating her life, Kajol penned a moving post and a montage of clips from her best films. The Instagram video played with the iconic song Raat Akeli Hai from Jewel Thief (1967) in the background.

Kajol captioned it, “She’s completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother .. through this entire journey never once did I feel anything but safe and loved..”

She also thanked her mother for keeping her rooted to all kinds of emotions, which eventually shaped her as an individual. “so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us. From death to compassion to charity to anger bitterness love and forgiveness. Like she says “ if I keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them most “…”

Kajol further added, “and I thank u everyday for making me a thinking responsible feeling adult.. u taught us to soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid.” Calling Tanuja her ‘captain’ and ‘queen’, she penned, “I will always be ur first lieutenant and commander of ur armies and you will always be my captain and my queen.. love u to the moon and back mom. #tanuja”

The mother-daughter duo had shared screen space in Kajol’s debut film Bekhudi (1992), where Tanuja played her on-screen mother. They were also a part of actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn’s live-action animated comedy, Toonpur Ka Superhero (2010). Tanuja was last seen in the Amazon Prime original anthology film Modern Love Mumbai, which released earlier this year. She played the titular character in the short film Baai, directed by Hansal Mehta, where she co-starred with Pratik Gandhi.

