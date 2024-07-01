Kalki 2898 AD: Abhishek Bachchan Is ‘Mind Blown’ After Watching Dad Amitabh Bachchan’s Film, Says ‘WOW’

Amitabh Bachchan has been receiving widespread love and positve reviews for his performances in the recently released film Kalki 2898 AD. Fans, well wishers as well as celebs from the film fraternity have been cheering for the film, as well as for the superstar. Having said that, hi son Abhishek too couldn’t stop raving about the film. He took to his X handle to share is reaction.

Abhishek dropped a mind-blown emoji and wrote, ‘WOW’. He recently watched the movie with his Dad. Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the role of Ashwatthama, revealed he visited an IMAX theatre in Mumbai to watch the film.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared he visited a theatre in the city shortly after completing his Sunday ritual of meeting fans at the gate of Jalsa. He admitted he had not watched the final cut of the film and was watching it for the first time on Sunday. He also noticed installations of his posters from The Great Gatsby and shared his thoughts on it.

Kalki 2898 AD that also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, has managed to perform well on the second day of its theatrical debut despite being a midweek non-holiday release. The Nag Ashwin directorial successfully crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Friday.

News18 Showsha rated the film 4/5 and was all praise for Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas’ performances in the film. Our reviewer said, “Kalki is an out-and-out Amitabh film. Even though we see very little of him in the first half, the actor’s screen time increases in the second half. The intensity with which he delivers his dialogues is worth praising. Prabhas’ Bhairava and Bujji add an element of humour to Kalki 2898 AD. Even though Prabhas’ action sequences in the first half lack energy, he stuns all with his fierce avatar in the second half of the film. His face-off with Amitabh surely deserves a special mention and is one of the major highlights of the film.”

A unique blend of Hindu mythology and science fiction, Kalki 2898 AD revolves around a modern avatar of Lord Vishnu, who has descended on Earth to protect the world from the forces of evil.