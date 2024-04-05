শুক্রবার , ৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২২শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani Clicks A Selfie With Prabhas, Drops BTS Pics From Song Shoot In Italy

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৫, ২০২৪ ২:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ
disha patani prabhas kalki 2898 ad 2024 04 0407832cde97c8f499e0c882805ccc90


Disha Patani's Italy photo dump featured a selfie with Prabhas.

Disha Patani’s Italy photo dump featured a selfie with Prabhas.

Earlier this year, Disha Patani and Prabhas had flown to Italy to shoot for a song for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

Renowned for its cinematic grandeur, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin, has seized attention with the exciting revelation of its release date. The movie, starring acclaimed actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in significant roles, guarantees an exceptional cinematic journey. Earlier this year, Disha Patani and Prabhas were in Italy to shoot for a song sequence for the film. And now Disha has finally dropped the Italy photo dump.

On Friday, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures and video clips from her Italy trip. The slideshow starts with Disha covered in a thick purple blanket as she walks forward, followed by a picture where she can be seen standing alongside Prabhas. Another snap shows makeup artists sprucing up Disha’s face before the shot. The photo dump also consisted of sun-kissed selfies of herself, lush green mountains and ocean and a selfie with Prabhas. She wrote the caption,

“Italy photo dump.. @kalki2898ad it was ✨️”

Take a look:

Back in March, Snehzala, a popular paparazzi social media handle, shared the photo in which Prabhas and Disha can be seen in posing for the camera. Prabhas is wearing a red colour shirt and paired it with a black jacket. While Disha is covering herself with a grey colour blanket-like sheet. There is no official report that they are shooting for Kalki 2898 AD.

The director of the film, Nag Ashwin opened up about the timeline of the film. At the Synapse 2024 event in Gurgaon, Nag Ashwin revealed that the film’s timeline will commence with Mahabharat. He stated, “The film starts with Mahabharat and ends in 2898 AD. It spans 6000 years in time. We tried to create worlds, imagining what they would be like while still keeping it Indian, and not make it look like Blade Runner. The film begins 6000 years behind 2898 AD is 3102 BC, which is when the last avatar of Krishna is believed to have passed.”

Prabhas fans are eagerly anticipating his role in Kalki 2898 AD, a distinctive blend of the Mahabharat epic with time travel concepts. The makers assure an unparalleled cinematic experience, with the film scheduled for a May 8 theatrical release. Santhosh Narayanan serves as the music director and the high-budget production is under the helm of producer C Ashwani Dutt, associated with the esteemed Vyjayanthi Movies banner.

In a remarkable move, the creators of Kalki 2898 AD orchestrated an elaborate release date announcement with raiders across various Pan-India cities, such as Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Bhimavaram, Kashmir and Vijayawada. The raiders marched in unison, creating excitement and uniquely unveiled the scroll, proclaiming the film’s release on May 9, 2024.

Besides, Kalki 2898 AD garnered global acclaim with its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. The film’s highly anticipated release has captivated audiences worldwide, creating eager anticipation as it promises to transport viewers into a futuristic world filled with intrigue.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team.



Source link

