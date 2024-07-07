রবিবার , ৭ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৩শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Kalki 2898 AD: Mrunal Thakur Praises Amitabh Bachchan, Calls Him ‘Truly Shahenshah’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৭, ২০২৪ ৭:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2024 07 07t180826.744 2024 07 252976eadc10c6ac0651ad8a2b4ec309


Last Updated:

Mrunal Thakur had a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD

Mrunal Thakur had a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD

Mrunal Thakur opens up about watching Kalki 2898 AD. Praises Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas,

Mrunal Thakur who recently delivered a power cameo in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, penned a gratitude note for her role and also raved about the performances delivered by Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

Mrunal wrote, “WHAT A FILM !!! ❤️‍ Absolutely blown away by the visuals of #Kalki2898AD. The entire team has done a stellar job on this film!! From the cast to the sets, to the music, to the vfx, the the costumes everything is just so well done! @nag_ashwin Garu hats off to you for your vision and for bringing this masterpiece to life .”

She added, “@amitabhbachchan Sir you truly are the shahenshah!!! Your performance as Ashwathama is just phenomenal, I’m still in awe with how you commanded each scene!!! @deepikapadukone you’ve brought Sumati to life with such grace and I loveee your presence on screen, you’ve done such a fab job @actorprabhas garu where to even begin, you’ve really knocked it out of the park! Love every aspect of your role and the finesse with which you played bhairava. My favorite part is your dynamic and bond with Bujji @keerthysureshofficial , it’s waaaay too cute. I loved it .@ikamalhaasan sir you’re just INCREDIBLE and I’m eagerly waiting for part 2 .”

On a closing note she added, “It’s so heartwarming to see one of our films make waves on the global front, @vyjayanthimovies @swapnacinema @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt and #AshwiniDutt sir, congrats on this masterpiece and @nag_ashwin Garu I’m so glad to be a small part of this majestic and glorious universe! .”

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD became the talk of the town since its relaese. The film heavily draws inspiration from Mahabharat. The film is set in a dystopian future and revolves around four people — a pregnant woman named Sumathi (Deepika Padukone), who is said to be carrying a child that is the 10th avatar of Vishnu; the immortal Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who has been tasked to protect the unborn child; a ruthless villain named Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan), who wants the child dead for he knows the child will be the end of the baddie; and Bhairava (Prabhas), a bounty hunter who would sell anyone in return of money.

News18 Showsha gave the film 4 stars and wrote, “Director Nag Ashwin deserves a pat on the back for the efforts he has put in to take Indian cinema to the global level with this film. His film’s climax will remind you of Avengers: Endgame or any other Marvel movie. Ashwin did not digress from his script, churned out the best of all actors, and spent much time on VFX to make it look ‘futuristic’. He also mixed Mahabharat with today’s world in a very well-defined way. He does not let either of them overpower the other and manages to strike a balance. However, the director should have paid much more attention to the action sequences in the first half. They look weak and leave you disappointed.”

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

