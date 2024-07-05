শুক্রবার , ৫ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২১শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin BREAKS Silence on Mad Max Comparisons, ‘If You Put a Truck in Desert…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৫, ২০২৪ ৩:১০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kalki 2898 ad director nag ashwin on mad max comparisons 2024 07 a2a77dfb792f532e212f69c7d9374703


Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reacts to ongoing comparisons between his film and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reacts to ongoing comparisons between his film and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Kalki 2898 AD: From ton of explosions in the desert to presence of a womb and a post-apocalyptic world, netizens have drawn several parallels between Kalki 2898 AD and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin has finally broken his silence over netizens making comparisons between his film and popular Hollywood movie Mad Max: Fury Road. From ton of explosions in the desert to presence of a womb and a post-apocalyptic world, netizens have drawn several parallels between Kalki 2898 AD and Mad Max: Fury Road, which starred Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy.

Addressing the comparisons, Ashwin told Times Now/Zoom, “It wasn’t a very conscious thing. I definitely love Mad Max, but I would say this particular chase scene in some form or the other was written a while back. But I think it’s also a setting. Like, as soon as you put a truck in a desert, it’s going to look like Mad Max.”

When asked if it was his vision primarily, Ashwin said, “It is. But it definitely is like our production designer is a very unique talent. Our cameraman is a unique talent.” Ashwin also revealed the reason behind postponing Kalki 2898 AD multiple times before its theatrical debut on June 27.

“It was the VFX. And because there were also multiple languages and there are formats like 3D, IMAX, etc… I think we were rushing till the last minute to deliver the film to distributors. And it was like the amount of VFX, it was very tough,” Ashwin said.

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, has grossed over Rs 700 crore globally within a week of its release. The film heavily draws inspiration from Mahabharata. It is set in a dystopian future and revolves around four people — a pregnant woman named SUM-80 (Deepika Padukone), who is said to be carrying a child that is the 10th avatar of Vishnu; the immortal Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who has been tasked to protect the unborn child; a ruthless villain named Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan), who wants the child dead for he knows the child will be the end of the baddie; and Bhairava (Prabhas), a bounty hunter who would sell anyone in return of money.

The film recorded the third biggest opening in Indian cinema with its massive Rs 191.8 crore box office collection worldwide.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

kalki 2898 ad director nag ashwin on mad max comparisons 2024 07 a2a77dfb792f532e212f69c7d9374703
Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin BREAKS Silence on Mad Max Comparisons, ‘If You Put a Truck in Desert…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
প্রকাশিত সংবাদের প্রতিবাদ
প্রকাশিত সংবাদের প্রতিবাদ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240705 WA0003
চার দাবি রেখে তিন ঘন্টা পর মহাসড়ক ছাড়লো কুবি শিক্ষার্থীরা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240705 WA0002
জামালপুরে বন্যার প্রস্তুতি বিষয়ক সাড়াদান মহড়া অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Obaidul Quader 1

‘খেলায় খারাপ করে রেফারিকে দোষ দেওয়া বিএনপির অভ্যাস’

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

শুরু হলো মহান বিজয়ের মাস

 1624833308 photo

Euro 2020: Hazard rocket fires Belgium past holders Portugal and into last eight | Football News

 wm xijinping

কয়লাভিত্তিক বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্রে আর অর্থায়ন করবে না চীন

 490544 aadhaar

Aadhaar Card Update: বন্ধ হল আধারের এই পরিষেবা, সমস্যায় পড়তে না চাইলে এখনই বিশদে জেনে নিন

 1687221969 photo

1st Ashes Test: Australia lose Labuschagne, Smith in 281 chase as brilliant Broad gives England edge | Cricket News

 download 7

ই-ক্যাব নির্বাচনের ভোট কেন্দ্র ঘোষণা

 sonali paper 1

সোনালী পেপারের ৪০ শতাংশ লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 bbs cables 1

বিবিএস ক্যাবলসের ৩য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm CTG Restaurant Fine 23 01 2022

ভ্যাকসিন সনদ ছাড়া খাবার বিক্রি, ৬ রেস্তোরাঁকে জরিমানা