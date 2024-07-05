Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin BREAKS Silence on Mad Max Comparisons, ‘If You Put a Truck in Desert…’

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin has finally broken his silence over netizens making comparisons between his film and popular Hollywood movie Mad Max: Fury Road. From ton of explosions in the desert to presence of a womb and a post-apocalyptic world, netizens have drawn several parallels between Kalki 2898 AD and Mad Max: Fury Road, which starred Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy.

Addressing the comparisons, Ashwin told Times Now/Zoom, “It wasn’t a very conscious thing. I definitely love Mad Max, but I would say this particular chase scene in some form or the other was written a while back. But I think it’s also a setting. Like, as soon as you put a truck in a desert, it’s going to look like Mad Max.”

When asked if it was his vision primarily, Ashwin said, “It is. But it definitely is like our production designer is a very unique talent. Our cameraman is a unique talent.” Ashwin also revealed the reason behind postponing Kalki 2898 AD multiple times before its theatrical debut on June 27.

“It was the VFX. And because there were also multiple languages and there are formats like 3D, IMAX, etc… I think we were rushing till the last minute to deliver the film to distributors. And it was like the amount of VFX, it was very tough,” Ashwin said.

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, has grossed over Rs 700 crore globally within a week of its release. The film heavily draws inspiration from Mahabharata. It is set in a dystopian future and revolves around four people — a pregnant woman named SUM-80 (Deepika Padukone), who is said to be carrying a child that is the 10th avatar of Vishnu; the immortal Ashwatthama (played by Amitabh Bachchan) who has been tasked to protect the unborn child; a ruthless villain named Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan), who wants the child dead for he knows the child will be the end of the baddie; and Bhairava (Prabhas), a bounty hunter who would sell anyone in return of money.

The film recorded the third biggest opening in Indian cinema with its massive Rs 191.8 crore box office collection worldwide.