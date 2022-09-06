মঙ্গলবার , ৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৮শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kamaal R Khan Gets Bail in Molestation Case, to Remain in Jail for Controversial Tweets

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৬, ২০২২ ১১:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
kamaal r khan


Last Updated: September 06, 2022, 22:11 IST

Kamaal R Khan was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody.

Kamaal R Khan was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody.

Kamaal R Khan was granted bail on Tuesday in the 2021 molestation case, but will remain in jail as his bail plea is pending in the 2020 case of controversial tweets.

A Mumbai court on Tuesday granted bail to actor Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, in a 2021 molestation case registered against him by the suburban Versova police. Khan, however, will remain in jail, as his bail plea is pending before the Borivali magistrate court in the 2020 case of controversial tweets about actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma. His bail application in the case of the tweets is likely to be heard by the Borivali metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday.

Khan was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on August 30 over the alleged derogatory tweets and sent to judicial custody by the Borivali magistrate court. The Versova police Sunday took his custody in the molestation case and he was produced before the Bandra court.

Khan, in his bail plea filed through lawyers Ashok Sarogi and Jay Yadav before the Bandra magistrate court, claimed the contents of the First Information Report (FIR) did not match the alleged molestation incident practically. Advocate Yadav submitted before the court that the FIR was registered 18 months after the incident and that too after the victim’s friend asked her to do so.

He further argued that the Indian Penal Code section invoked against Khan was bailable. The court allowed Khan’s plea. The detailed order was not available yet.

The molestation case was registered in June 2021 based on the complaint of a 27-year-old woman under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact) and 509 (word or gesture intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the IPC. The complainant had alleged that Khan had called her to his bungalow in Versova on the pretext of offering her the lead role in a film. He spiked her drink and touched her inappropriately, as per the FIR.

According to police, tweets posted by Khan in 2020 were communal and he had targeted Bollywood personalities. He was booked in 2020 under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation) and other provisions of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 1157035318267961
কর্ণফুলীতে জমি দখলের চেষ্টা, হামলায় আহত দম্পতি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20221212 WA0009
বিভিন্ন কর্মসূচির মধ্য দিয়ে মাওলানা ভাসানীর ১৪২তম জন্মবার্ষিকী পালিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20221212 WA0008
টাঙ্গাইলে আশ্রয়ন প্রকল্প বাসিন্দাদের মাঝে কম্বল বিতরণ করলেন জেলা প্রশাসক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20221212 WA0007
টাঙ্গাইলের ঘাটাইলে ট্রাকচাপায় দুই স্কুলছাত্র নিহত-আহত ১
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 6 15

করোনায় মৃত্যু কমল

 shruti mithun 1

Mukul Abhyankar on Convincing Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan for Bestseller: Script Did the Job

 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022

Android 12, ৭০৪০ mAh ব্যাটারি-সহ লঞ্চ হল Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 – News18 Bangla

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 truejp a b0049azmy6 20201122

এজিএমের তারিখ জানিয়েছে কুইন সাউথ টেক্সটাইল

 283607417 333621065514601 7903138002223819188 n

কাশিমপুর কারাগারে ফাঁসির আসামির আত্মহত্যা – Corporate Sangbad

 rajeev

Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Reveal the Name of Their Newborn, Share Pics

 wm NAP Human chain 6 October 2021

দ্রব্যমূল্যের ঊর্ধ্বগতিতে জনজীবনে নাভিশ্বাস: ন্যাপ

 hur nusrta

হুর নুসরাত এর দুইদিনব্যাপী “শরৎ উৎসব ২০২২” আয়োজিত

 1627225508.Untitled 1 copy 1

দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকায় বাংলাদেশিকে হত্যা, ৩ কৃষ্ণাঙ্গ আটক

 wm nila M

করোনা কেড়ে নিলো ঢাবি শিক্ষার্থীর প্রাণ