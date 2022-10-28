Kamal Kishore Mishra Arrested by Mumbai Police for Allegedly Running Car Over Wife’s Legs

Film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra has been arrested by the police after interrogation, reported news agency ANI. He was detained by the Amboli Police yesterday (October 27) after a case was registered against him for allegedly hitting his wife with a car. She claimed that she suffered head injuries after the incident. For the uninitiated, the complaint was filed by his wife Yasmin Mishra who caught her with another woman. CCTV footage retrieved by the police showed her catching him with another woman in a car in the parking lot of their Andheri residential apartment.

Following this, he allegedly hit her with his car. The incident occurred on October 19. The producer of Dehati Disco has been charged with sections 279 rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. IPC Section 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act is also imposed on Kamal Mishra for rushing away from the spot without rendering help or informing the police.

In the viral CCTV footage, Yasmin Mishra is seen trying to communicate with her husband. He tries to speed away in the Mercedes car. In the process, Yasmin’s legs get stuck under the front wheels and she falls to the ground. Kamal Mishra drove the car’s front wheels over Yasmin’s legs. Seeing this, a man immediately rushed to help Yasmin and pulled her out of the car’s way.

The filmmaker, without rendering any help, sped away with his female friend. Yasmin Mishra, 35, has sustained injuries on both her legs, right hand, and head.

Meanwhile, Kamal Kishore Mishra is known for movies like Bhootiyapa, Flat No. 420, Khalli Balli and Sharmaji Ki Lag Gai.

