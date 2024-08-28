বুধবার , ২৮ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৪ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kangana Ranaut Compares Emergency with Nolan’s Oppenheimer: ‘I Call It a Shakespearean Tragedy’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৮, ২০২৪ ৯:০৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Kangana Ranaut Compares Emergency with Nolan’s Oppenheimer: ‘I Call It a Shakespearean Tragedy’

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut compares Emergency with Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer.

Kangana Ranaut compares Emergency with Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer.

Kangana Ranaut hypes Emergency by comparing it with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Kangana Ranaut opened up about her upcoming film, Emergency, and said that one could compare it with Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer. Emergency, which not only stars Kangana in the lead but also has her doubling up as a director, is based on the events that of the Emergency that happened in India in the mid-80s. Kangana plays the role of Indira Gandhi in the film.

Speaking with India Today, Kangana Ranaut said that Emergency has a similar approach as Oppenheimer — wherein different perspectives will be shown and audiences will struggle to decide who to root. “I don’t know why people are so uncomfortable with truth. As if it does not stand there glaring at us evidently, and so obviously. To me Ms. Gandhi is what she is and we cannot compartmentalize people as ‘good’ or ‘bad’. If you look from that perspective this film will open many doors for you but at the same time, a close comparison to draw with my film is maybe Oppenheimer,” she said.

The actress explained, “You can’t really decide whether to root for him, whether he is getting manipulated or he is manipulative. But aren’t all of us like that? Life is not so limited. It demands you to be so much and at times to be the person you don’t want to be. That is why I call it a Shakespearean tragedy. It is so much like Macbeth. Macbeth was destined to be the king, and when he becomes the king by killing the king the dagger follows him. His conscience follows him… The idea of Emergency is that the best of us can become a victim of hubris.”

For the unversed, Oppenheimer was based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man behind the atom bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan during the second world war. The film was lauded in the US but was condemned in Japan.

Meanwhile, Emergency is set to release on September 6.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries has…Read More



