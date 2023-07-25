Kangana Ranaut Gifts Sister-in-Law Jewellery From Karan Johar’s Brand? Here’s What We Know

Did Kangana Ranaut gift her sister-in-law jewellery pieces from the house of Karan Johar’s jewellery brand Tyaani? Well, Reddit has jumped to the conclusion that one of the jewellery pieces Kangana gifted her bhabhi are from the director’s brand. The rumour sparked after Kangana shared photos from her sister-in-law, Ritu Ranaut’s Godbharai. On Sunday, Kangana hosted a traditional babyshower ceremony at her house in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of candid photos from the ceremony. In one of the photos, Kangana was seen gifting boxes of jewellery to Ritu. The photo landed on Reddit with the user claiming that one of the boxes are from the jewellery brand owned by Karan. However, it doesn’t seem the case.

The box is display is from the house of Gehna, another luxury jewellery brand. Going by the packaging of the second box in her hand, it doesn’t seem from the house of Tyaani either. Having said this, News18 has no confirmation if the box if truly not from Karan’s brand.

Ritu Ranaut, who married Kangana’s brother Akshit Ranaut last year, is expecting her first baby. Sharing photos from the babyshower, Kangana wrote, “Sharing some precious moments from Ritu Ranaut’s Godbharai… Our hearts are full and we all are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Baby Ranaut … thanks for all your well wishes and blessings.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen as an Air Force Pilot in Tejas. The first look was release recently and it was revealed that the film will be releasing on October 20. The film will be clashing with Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi. Apart from this, she will be next seen in the upcoming period film Emergency.