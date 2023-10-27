শুক্রবার , ২৭ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kangana Ranaut Reveals Next Film With Vijay Sethupathi; Announces Tanu Weds Manu 3

kangana vijay 2023 10 2c1c833d8be5295cffe5fc775f5b161f


The film will be a thriller.

Kangana Ranuat has revealed that her next film will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead.

Kangana Ranaut’s latest film, Tejas, was released in cinemas on Friday, October 27 amid much anticipation. In the film, Kangana can be seen playing Air Force officer Tejas Gill. As for her line-up, Kangana has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She had earlier announced that her film Emergency has been delayed to 2024 due to too many films releasing towards the end of 2023. Now, she has revealed three other projects.

Speaking to IMDd, Kangana said that her next project is a thriller film, also featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Next, Kangana will be seen in Noti Binodini, a film based on the Bengali theatre legend. This film was announced earlier. However, as a pleasant surprise for her fans, Kangana announced that her third project is Tanu Weds Manu 3.

However, director Aanand L Rai had earlier told the media that the film is “not happening.” It is unclear now whether Kangana’s third film in the franchise will see Aanand return as the director or not. It is also unclear whether R Madhavan will return to the franchise to reprise his role as the male lead.

In the video, Kangana was asked which director she would like to work with again. She took Aanand’s name and said, “I was telling sir that for me, it was never like a film. It was just a picnic that I was a part of.”

As for Tejas, Kangana said, “My character Tejas is a new-age warrior, of course. She’s an IAF pilot, she’s a fighter pilot and she protects the country.”

Meanwhile, News18’s review of the film reads, “Kangana Ranaut gives her all to the character and it pays very well. Not at all an easy role to play but this powerhouse of talent makes sure to carry the entire movie on her able shoulders with ease. She’s magnanimous in action sequences, and there’s not a single flaw about her when it comes to showing her rage or even being vulnerable. Tejas is more than being just another feather to the memorable hat of the actor…”

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas is directed by debutante filmmaker Sarvesh Mewara and also features Anshul Chauhan, Veenah Naair and Varun Mitra in prominent roles.





Source link

