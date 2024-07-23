Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Sexist Memes Calling Kamala Harris ‘Call Girl’, Says ‘Americans Are Worse…’

Kangana Ranaut, known for her fierce and unfiltered opinions, recently took to Instagram to express her support for Kamala Harris, the American politician who has been endorsed by President Joe Biden for the upcoming presidential race. In her story, Kangana highlighted the rampant misogyny that Harris faces, particularly pointing out a meme circulating on social media. The meme features an image of Harris with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, labelling Harris as a “high-end call girl” from the 1990s.

Kangana, a newly elected Member of Parliament from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, criticised the regressive attitudes towards women in politics, not just in India but globally. She expressed her disappointment in seeing such sexist attacks on a seasoned politician like Harris, who has served as the Attorney General of California and a US Senator.

In her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, “Since Biden has endorsed Harris for POTUS, SM is full of such memes… I don’t support democrats but it’s amusing even in America an elderly woman politician who has been Attorney General of California has to face sexism to this extent. Honestly, these Americans think they are modern and all but they are so regressive, worse than Indians to be honest. Shame.”

Kangana’s support for Harris comes at a time when she is also in the limelight for her own political and cinematic endeavours. She has recently been elected as the MP of Mandi, marking her official entry into Indian politics. In addition to her political career, Kangana is set to release her much-anticipated film, “Emergency,” in which she portrays the former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film, which delves into the controversial Emergency period in Indian history, is scheduled to hit theaters on September 7 this year.