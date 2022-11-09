বুধবার , ৯ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৪শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kannada Actress Ragini Dwivedi’s ‘Motivational’ Gym Clicks Scream Fitness Goals

untitled design 37 1


Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has carved a niche for herself with films like Ragini IPS, Veera Madakari, and Kempe Gowda to name a few. Besides showcasing her acting prowess, Ragini is also a fitness freak. She is often seen dropping snippets of her toned physique on social media, performing yoga asanas, and conducting workouts. Ragini has been an inspiration to many of her followers who also aspire to become fit and healthy like her. Recently, the actress has dropped another streak of photos on Instagram, shelling out major fitness goals.

Ragini added inspiring captions like “Motivation” and “WISH IT… Work for it,” to her pictures where she aced the chic-gym wear look like a pro. The Namaste Madam actress slipped into a lemon-coloured bralette and teamed it up with maroon-red track pants with a pair of black-and-white sneakers. Sporting zero makeup, with a high-rise, sleek ponytail Ragini showed how to sweat it out in style.

The Kannada diva struck a variety of poses for her feisty clicks. She flaunted her killer curves in the first snap, by mastering a Wheel Pose yoga asana, exhibiting sheer flexibility. In the next couple of slides, Ragini drew attention to her envious, petite figure, standing tall, holding her ponytail. Her high cheekbones and deadly expressions were a bonus.

The moment the pictures surfaced on the Internet, fans were floored by Ragini’s fit avatar and lauded the actress for her athleticism. “Salute to your Fitness level,” exclaimed one user. “Great fitness goals,” agreed another. “What a pose,” gushed a third admirer.

This is not the first time Ragini has motivated her fans and social media users to follow a fit and healthy lifestyle by sharing her fiery looks on Instagram. Check out some of her other pictures, that might force you to get up from bed and hit the gym right away.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ragini is also busy with her next film, Sorry – Karma Returns. The upcoming Kannada-language crime mystery-thriller is directed by Brahmanand Reddy who also stars in the film. Other actors include Ranveer M and Afzal Md. No updates on the film’s release date have been announced as of yet.

