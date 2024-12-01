রবিবার , ১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৭ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১, ২০২৪ ১০:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad


Last Updated:

Shobitha, who had appeared in TV serials and films in Kannada, had been residing in Hyderabad after her marriage last year.

Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna (File)

Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna (File)

Kannada film and TV actress Shobitha S allegedly died by suicide at her residence here on Sunday, police said.

Shobitha (32) was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a sari in her bedroom, according to police.

Shobitha, who had appeared in TV serials and films in Kannada, had been residing in Hyderabad after her marriage last year.

Police stated that the exact reasons behind her alleged suicide are under investigation. No suicide note was found, a senior police official said, based on preliminary findings.

A case has been registered at Gachibowli police station, and further investigation is underway.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

News movies Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

নাম শুনলেই অনেকে নাক সিঁটকান! ওষুধের খরচ অনেক বাঁচাতে পারে একটাই জিনিস
নাম শুনলেই অনেকে নাক সিঁটকান! ওষুধের খরচ অনেক বাঁচাতে পারে একটাই জিনিস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কুবিতে প্রথমবারের মতো ক্যারিয়ার সামিট অনুষ্ঠিত
কুবিতে প্রথমবারের মতো ক্যারিয়ার সামিট অনুষ্ঠিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
new law for sex workers in belgium, বেলজিয়ামে এবা যৌন কর্মীদের জন্য আইন
new law for sex workers in belgium, বেলজিয়ামে এবা যৌন কর্মীদের জন্য আইন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কুবির নজরুল হলে নতুন প্রভোস্ট মোঃ হারুন
কুবির নজরুল হলে নতুন প্রভোস্ট মোঃ হারুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
‘He can get 100s everywhere and I think he will be…’: Kevin Pietersen hails centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal |

‘He can get 100s everywhere and I think he will be…’: Kevin Pietersen hails centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal |

 ২২ ফেব্রুয়ারি দিনটি ইতিহাসের বাতিঘর : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

২২ ফেব্রুয়ারি দিনটি ইতিহাসের বাতিঘর : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 ইউপিতে চট্টগ্রাম বিভাগে আ.লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা [তালিকা]

ইউপিতে চট্টগ্রাম বিভাগে আ.লীগের মনোনয়ন পেলেন যারা [তালিকা]

 গ্রেফতার সাবেক ১০ মন্ত্রীসহ ১৪ জনকে ট্রাইব্যুনালে হাজিরের নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad

গ্রেফতার সাবেক ১০ মন্ত্রীসহ ১৪ জনকে ট্রাইব্যুনালে হাজিরের নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad

 Lovlina Borgohain elected as IBA Athletes Committee Chair | Hockey News

Lovlina Borgohain elected as IBA Athletes Committee Chair | Hockey News

 ২৫ মিনিটে ফুড ডেলিভারি দিবে কিউকমের কিউফুড

২৫ মিনিটে ফুড ডেলিভারি দিবে কিউকমের কিউফুড

 ইরানে পানির দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ, নিহত কমপক্ষে ৩

ইরানে পানির দাবিতে বিক্ষোভ, নিহত কমপক্ষে ৩

 ‘তিস্তা চুক্তি ১১ বছর ধরে ঝুলে থাকা লজ্জার’

‘তিস্তা চুক্তি ১১ বছর ধরে ঝুলে থাকা লজ্জার’

 শিল্পকলায় আন্তর্জাতিক প্রতিবন্ধী শিল্প উৎসব শুরু শুক্রবার

শিল্পকলায় আন্তর্জাতিক প্রতিবন্ধী শিল্প উৎসব শুরু শুক্রবার

 Majha Hoshil Na Fame Virajas Kulkarni’s ‘Caption King’ For His Fans. Here’s Why

Majha Hoshil Na Fame Virajas Kulkarni’s ‘Caption King’ For His Fans. Here’s Why