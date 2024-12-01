Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

Last Updated: December 01, 2024, 22:05 IST

Shobitha, who had appeared in TV serials and films in Kannada, had been residing in Hyderabad after her marriage last year.

Kannada Actress Shobitha Shivanna (File)

Kannada film and TV actress Shobitha S allegedly died by suicide at her residence here on Sunday, police said.

Shobitha (32) was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a sari in her bedroom, according to police.

Police stated that the exact reasons behind her alleged suicide are under investigation. No suicide note was found, a senior police official said, based on preliminary findings.

A case has been registered at Gachibowli police station, and further investigation is underway.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

