Kannada Film Industry Turns Its Back On Sonu Nigam After Controversial Remarks?

Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 22:14 IST

The Kannada film industry is reportedly distancing itself from Sonu Nigam after the singer made controversial remarks.

The Kannada film industry has come together in opposition to popular Hindi singer Sonu Nigam following his controversial remarks comparing Kannadigas’ love for their language to the Pahalgam attacks when a fan at a concert in Bengaluru urged the singer to sing a Kannada song from his chart buster list of Kannada songs. The singer’s statement has ignited widespread anger and outrage across the state.

In response to the escalating discontent, the Kannada film industry is preparing to distance itself from Sonu Nigam. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is likely to hold a crucial meeting on Monday to discuss the issue and chart a future course of action.

Key stakeholders of the industry, including the Music Directors Association, Directors Association, and Producers Association, are expected to participate in this meeting. Discussion is likely to be centred around the possibility of refraining from engaging Sonu Nigam for Kannada movies in future projects.

Several prominent music directors, including Sadhu Kokila, Harikrishna, Arjun Janya, and Dharma Vish, are slated to attend the meeting. Industry insiders point out that Sonu Nigam’s ‘demand in Bollywood has fallen and Kannada movies gave him a lifeline,’ and the industry feels let down by his recent comments.

The Bengaluru Rural police last week registered an FIR against the actor following a complaint by Kannada activists.

Sonu Nigam’s hit songs in movies like Mungaru Male (2006), Milana (2007), and Gaalipata (2008) have got record breaking response making him one of the most prefered singers when it comes to romantic songs in Kannada industry.

