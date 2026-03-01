Karan Aujla’s Delhi Show: Fight Breaks Out At Stadium, Viral Video Shows Man Being Punched | Bollywood News

Last Updated: March 02, 2026, 01:33 IST

Karan Aujla Delhi concert fight video surfaces online after scuffle inside Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during his P-POP Culture India Tour 2026.

Karan Aujla Delhi Concert Fight at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

A fight inside Karan Aujla’s Delhi concert has gone viral on social media.

The Punjabi singer performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 28 as part of his “P-POP Culture India Tour 2026″. The show reportedly drew over 75,000 attendees, making it one of the largest single-day concert gatherings in India and the biggest ever for a Punjabi artist. However, videos circulating online show a violent scuffle breaking out inside the venue during the concert.

Fight Inside VVIP Lounge

In one of the viral clips, a group of men are seen arguing before the situation turns physical. One video shows a man lying on the ground while another repeatedly punches him. A second person is also seen kicking him as the altercation escalates.

The footage was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Crazyy fight at vvip lounge at Karan Aujlas concert (sic).”

The exact reason behind the fight remains unclear. News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral video at the time of publishing.

One user claimed having seen the fight and narrated in the comments, “The guy grabbed a lady’s arm, she asked him how can you grab my arm like that and he said mujhe aage se dekhna tha and she got upset ki grab kaise kiya .. guys standing next to them joined and asked the grabber to move and the grabber was like hath maat lgana multiple times and well fir hath aur per dono lga diya (sic).”

Crowd Chaos Outside

Despite prior traffic advisories issued by Delhi Police to avoid chaos, several attendees claimed there were management issues at the venue.

Record Turnout Despite Incident

The evening began with a high-energy set by DJ Chetas. Later, Karan Aujla made his entry through a pop-up lift on stage and even rode a zipline across the stadium, thrilling fans. While the performance drew massive numbers, the fight and crowd disorder have raised fresh concerns about security and event management at large-scale concerts.

After Delhi, the P-POP Culture India Tour 2026 is scheduled to move to 11 more cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana.

