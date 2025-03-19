Advertise here
বুধবার , ১৯ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ৫ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Karan Johar BREAKS Silence Over Harsh Criticism On Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘Attacking Someone…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৯, ২০২৫ ৮:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Karan Johar BREAKS Silence Over Harsh Criticism On Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘Attacking Someone…’

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Nadaaniyan premiered on Netflix on March 7 and quickly became the subject of online memes and heated discussions.

A still from Nadaaniyan.

A still from Nadaaniyan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar addressed the criticism surrounding his latest production Nadaaniyan, starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Speaking at a Mumbai event for his Punjabi film Akaal, Johar took a stand against personal remarks aimed at the young actors.

When asked about the backlash against Nadaaniyan, Johar responded with a line from the classic Bollywood song: “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna…” He acknowledged that criticism is inevitable but condemned the deeply personal and often harsh remarks made against the film’s stars.

“Those who know me understand that my relationship with critics doesn’t change based on their reviews. If you liked or disliked the film, that is your perspective. I have always believed that there’s no grand conspiracy to pull a film down, though trolls will do that. But these are frustrated, faceless people behind screens. I pity them,” he said.

Johar expressed his concern over the extent of negativity, recalling a particular review that stated, ‘I want to kick this film.’ Calling out the aggression, he said, “When you write things like this, I have a problem with it. Criticism is fine, but attacking someone personally? That’s unacceptable.”

The filmmaker admitted that Nadaaniyan, like some of his past projects, may not have turned out as expected. “Humaari bhi nadaaniya hai, gustaakhiya hai, toh kabhi gehraiyaan hai.” However, he said that personal attacks reflect more on the critic than on the film itself.

He equated such remarks to acts of violence: “Words can be as violent as actions. You are not allowed to be physically violent in the real world—verbal violence should also be condemned.”

Johar urged critics to maintain compassion and sensitivity, especially towards young actors just starting their careers.

Nadaaniyan premiered on Netflix on March 7 and quickly became the subject of online memes and heated discussions.

News movies Karan Johar BREAKS Silence Over Harsh Criticism On Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘Attacking Someone…’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Karan Johar BREAKS Silence Over Harsh Criticism On Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘Attacking Someone…’
Karan Johar BREAKS Silence Over Harsh Criticism On Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘Attacking Someone…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Aadhaar Voter Card Linking: ভুয়ো ভোটার আটকাতে বড় পদক্ষেপ, এবার আধার-ভোটার কার্ড সংযুক্তিকরণ! কী জানাল কমিশন?
Aadhaar Voter Card Linking: ভুয়ো ভোটার আটকাতে বড় পদক্ষেপ, এবার আধার-ভোটার কার্ড সংযুক্তিকরণ! কী জানাল কমিশন?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটাতে পারলেই ১৯ মার্চ কপাল খুলবে এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই…
আর মাত্র কয়েক ঘণ্টা, কাটাতে পারলেই ১৯ মার্চ কপাল খুলবে এই ৫ রাশির! টাকায় ভাসবে সবাই…
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Aadhaar Voter Card Linking: ভুয়ো ভোটার আটকাতে বড় পদক্ষেপ, এবার আধার-ভোটার কার্ড সংযুক্তিকরণ! কী জানাল কমিশন?
এবার আধার-ভোটার কার্ড সংযুক্তিকরণ, বড় ঘোষণা নির্বাচন কমিশনের! দেখুন ভিডিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
কেশবপুরে ইউপি নির্বাচনে স্বতন্ত্র চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থীর কর্মীদের বাড়িতে ডিবি পুলিশের হানা, আটক -৪

কেশবপুরে ইউপি নির্বাচনে স্বতন্ত্র চেয়ারম্যান প্রার্থীর কর্মীদের বাড়িতে ডিবি পুলিশের হানা, আটক -৪

 সাতক্ষীরার কালিগঞ্জের মৌতলা ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান ফেরদাউস মোড়লের বড় ভাই আর নেই

সাতক্ষীরার কালিগঞ্জের মৌতলা ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান ফেরদাউস মোড়লের বড় ভাই আর নেই

 Malda News: দুলাল সরকার খুনের ১২ দিনের মাথায় ফের মালদহে তৃণমূল নেতাকে লক্ষ্য করে শুট আউট

Malda News: দুলাল সরকার খুনের ১২ দিনের মাথায় ফের মালদহে তৃণমূল নেতাকে লক্ষ্য করে শুট আউট

 হিজবুল্লাহর বিরুদ্ধে অভিযান বাড়ানোর ঘোষণা ইসরাইলের

হিজবুল্লাহর বিরুদ্ধে অভিযান বাড়ানোর ঘোষণা ইসরাইলের

 ICC T20 World Cup: Quinton De Kock likely to return as South Africa take on Sri Lanka | Cricket News

ICC T20 World Cup: Quinton De Kock likely to return as South Africa take on Sri Lanka | Cricket News

 Increased surveillance of BSF at open border, বাংলাদেশ সীমান্তে নজরদারি

Increased surveillance of BSF at open border, বাংলাদেশ সীমান্তে নজরদারি

 ডিএসইতে কমেছে সূচক, লেনদেন নামল দেড়শ কোটির নিচে

ডিএসইতে কমেছে সূচক, লেনদেন নামল দেড়শ কোটির নিচে

 নোয়াখালীর সুবর্ণচরে প্রাইভেটকার চাপায় শিশু নিহত, আহত-৩

নোয়াখালীর সুবর্ণচরে প্রাইভেটকার চাপায় শিশু নিহত, আহত-৩

 Sexy! Sonam Bajwa Sizzles In A See-Through Dress, Sets Instagram On Fire With Hot Pics, See Here

Sexy! Sonam Bajwa Sizzles In A See-Through Dress, Sets Instagram On Fire With Hot Pics, See Here

 কলম্বিয়ায় ভূমিধসে ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, আটকা ২০

কলম্বিয়ায় ভূমিধসে ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, আটকা ২০
Advertise here