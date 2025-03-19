Karan Johar BREAKS Silence Over Harsh Criticism On Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan: ‘Attacking Someone…’

Last Updated: March 19, 2025, 00:53 IST

Nadaaniyan premiered on Netflix on March 7 and quickly became the subject of online memes and heated discussions.

A still from Nadaaniyan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar addressed the criticism surrounding his latest production Nadaaniyan, starring Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Speaking at a Mumbai event for his Punjabi film Akaal, Johar took a stand against personal remarks aimed at the young actors.

When asked about the backlash against Nadaaniyan, Johar responded with a line from the classic Bollywood song: “Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna…” He acknowledged that criticism is inevitable but condemned the deeply personal and often harsh remarks made against the film’s stars.

“Those who know me understand that my relationship with critics doesn’t change based on their reviews. If you liked or disliked the film, that is your perspective. I have always believed that there’s no grand conspiracy to pull a film down, though trolls will do that. But these are frustrated, faceless people behind screens. I pity them,” he said.

Johar expressed his concern over the extent of negativity, recalling a particular review that stated, ‘I want to kick this film.’ Calling out the aggression, he said, “When you write things like this, I have a problem with it. Criticism is fine, but attacking someone personally? That’s unacceptable.”

The filmmaker admitted that Nadaaniyan, like some of his past projects, may not have turned out as expected. “Humaari bhi nadaaniya hai, gustaakhiya hai, toh kabhi gehraiyaan hai.” However, he said that personal attacks reflect more on the critic than on the film itself.

He equated such remarks to acts of violence: “Words can be as violent as actions. You are not allowed to be physically violent in the real world—verbal violence should also be condemned.”

Johar urged critics to maintain compassion and sensitivity, especially towards young actors just starting their careers.

Nadaaniyan premiered on Netflix on March 7 and quickly became the subject of online memes and heated discussions.