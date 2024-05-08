Karan Johar Calls Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho’s Title Track An ‘Immortal Melody’, Fans React

Karan Johar recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane and shared a clip featuring all his films with playing the iconic title track of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho. Karan penned a long note and called the song an immortal melody. This sparked a wave of emotions among fans and they too reacted to the post. Many called the song ‘gem’.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a video which is a compilation of all the films sad scenes. And the song Kal Ho Naa Ho is justifying it. “A song in the @dharmamovies repertoire that will always be so personal to me for so many reasons…Will always be eternally grateful to Javedsaab SEL and Sonu for giving us this immortal melody…A song that is about hope… love … and loss… As much a song for a broken heart as it is for hopeful romance … The inherent quality of this song to transcend a gamut of emotions makes it the “go to” audio soothing support … Emotions are universal and here are some moments from our movies that hopefully have struck a chord…,” read the note.

Watch the video here:

One of the fans wrote, “One of the most beautiful films that I love by Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan, the story of the film and its songs. For him, film songs have a big role in helping the film succeed or fail and choosing the appropriate singing voices for the character of the actors. When will we again see work that brings together the most beautiful people I love together again? We miss their inspiration.” Another wrote, “Love this song. All time favourite.”

Kal Ho Naa Ho was released in 2003 and it still remains etched in the hearts of fans for its story and unforgettable music. Composed by the legendary trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and penned by Javed Akhtar, the title track is a soul-stirring ballad that captures the essence of love, life, and resilience. The title track was sung by Sonu Nigam.

Karan Johar returned to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film was loved by audience and it created history at box office.