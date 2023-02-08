বুধবার , ৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৫শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Karan Johar Calls Sidharth and Kiara ‘Two Pillars of Strength and Dignity’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৮, ২০২৩ ৩:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sid kiara karan


Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 23:44 IST

Karan Johar called Sidharth and Kiara 'two pillars of strength' who can 'create the most magical love story together'.

Karan Johar called Sidharth and Kiara ‘two pillars of strength’ who can ‘create the most magical love story together’.

Karan Johar says watching Sid and Kiara ‘is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…’ as he pens an emotional note on their wedding.

For Karan Johar, who gave a gateway to Sidharth Malhotra into Bollywood through his directorial Student of the Year in 2012, watching the actor get married to Kiara Advani was an emotional occasion. One of the very few Bollywood celebs in attendance, the filmmaker had a mandap-side view of the nuptials that were held in a very private ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. And much like he did on the occasion of another ‘Student of the Year’, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar expressed his emotions via a long note on Instagram.

“I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family,” Karan wrote.

“As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever,” he added.

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan made their big Bollywood debut together with the Karan Johar film Student of the Year in 2012. Besides several career achievements in the past 10 years, the actors have also grown and taken big steps in their personal lives.

Varun was the first to have found love and enter wedlock, among the three students. He was followed by Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor last year. With Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding with Kiara Advani today, he was the last of the ‘Students’ to give up bachelorhood.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG City Corporation Motif Sarabangla 750x563 1 750x563 1
প্রকল্প পরিচালককে মারধর : ১০ ঠিকাদার কালো তালিকায়
বাংলাদেশ
1675803875 photo
Shubman Gill gets sweep shot tips from coach Rahul Dravid ahead of first Australia Test | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
baldness alert
টাক পড়া কেউ ঠেকাতে পারবে না…! আজ থেকেই বন্ধ করুন এই পানীয়! বিরাট ‘ভুল’ ফাঁস করল গবেষণা health Risk drinking soda and sugary drink everyday can increase hair fall risk claims RESEARCH – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sid kiara karan
Karan Johar Calls Sidharth and Kiara ‘Two Pillars of Strength and Dignity’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
breasts1 1

ছোট স্তন নিয়ে অবসাদ? কোনও সার্জারি ও ওষুধ ছাড়াই বড় করুন এ ভাবে

 6 31

মার্কেন্টাইল ইন্স্যুরেন্সের পরিচালকের শেয়ার বিক্রির ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 1654234909 photo

Viswanathan Anand defeats Wang Hao for third straight win to remain on top in Norway | Chess News

 akash gupta urooj ashfaq amit tandon

Live Audience is Way More Accepting of Jokes Than Netizens, Say Stand-up Comedians

 wm Bangladesh Awami League Logo 24 11 2020

২ মাসে সব ইউনিট কমিটি গঠন করবে মহানগর উত্তর আ.লীগ

 received 554826996327962

আনোয়ারার বরুমচড়া ইউনিয়ন যুবলীগের সম্মেলন অনুষ্ঠিত

 1644476204 photo

3rd ODI: India eye whitewash against West Indies as Shikhar Dhawan returns to add more firepower | Cricket News

 wm Gold smuggling

শাহ আমানতে সোনার বারসহ সিভিল অ্যাভিয়েশন কর্মী গ্রেফতার

 download 7 5

বেশ এমন কিছু খাদ্য ও খাদ্যোপাদান আছে যা কিডনির পাথরের ক্ষেত্রে বিরাট প্রভাব ফেলে ৷ Some foods or food Ingredients are not fit to have.বেশ কিছু খাবার আছে যা খেলে কিউনিতে পাথর থাকলে এই সমস্ত খাবার খেলে কিডনির সমস্যা মাথাচাড়া দিয়ে দাঁড়াতে পারে, বেশ কিছু স্বজি খেলে জীবন অত্যন্ত খারাপ হতে হবে ৷ কিডনির পাথরের সমস্যা জীবনকে জর্জরিত করে তোলে ৷ – News18 Bangla

 biggboss15 umar

Rashami Desai Misses Umar Riaz, Asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee If He Would Return