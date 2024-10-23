Karan Johar Makes FIRST Public Appearance With Dharma’s New Co-Owner Adar Poonawalla | Watch

In a major business move that is sending ripples through Bollywood, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, has acquired a 50 percent stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. This landmark deal was recently made public, and the new partners, Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, made their first joint appearance at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash. Joining them was Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, completing the trio who posed for the cameras in their dazzling ethnic attire.

Karan Johar looked stunning in a bright red sherwani embroidered with intricate designs, reflecting his signature bold and stylish personality. Standing beside him was Apoorva Mehta in a classic black outfit adorned with subtle floral patterns, exuding a refined elegance. Adar Poonawalla, who is now Dharma’s co-owner, sported a black textured kurta with a diamond-like pattern that added a touch of luxury to his overall look.

Adar Poonawalla’s acquisition of Dharma Productions comes as part of his personal investment via Serene Entertainment. The deal, valued at Rs 1000 crore, grants him a 50 percent stake in the production house, while Karan Johar retains the other half. The two will co-lead the company, with Karan continuing as the creative head and taking on the role of Executive Chairman.

Commenting on the partnership, Karan Johar said, “Dharma Productions has always been about telling stories that resonate deeply with audiences. This partnership with Adar opens up a world of opportunities for the company to expand its reach globally while staying true to its Indian roots.”

The video of their arrival at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash quickly went viral, further fuelling excitement about this new chapter in Dharma Productions’ journey.