Karan Johar Praises Alia Bhatt’s Alpha; Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Marry At Madison Square Garden | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 04, 2026, 22:00 IST

Karan Johar praised Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly married at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Karan Johar hailed Alia Bhatt’s Alpha as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly got married at Madison Square Garden.

Karan Johar leaves no opportunity to show his love and appreciation for Alia Bhatt. Now, he has taken to social media to laud the actress and her latest release, Alpha. Karan praised Alia for having the kind of stardom and box office pull that draws fans to the cinema even when theatres are struggling. He urged everyone to go watch Alpha.

For More: Alpha: Karan Johar Praises Alia Bhatt’s ‘Theatrical Pull’, Says Fans Don’t Care About Online Negativity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now officially married. The the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the knot on Friday, July 3, at New York City’s Maddison Square Gardens. MSG confirmed the news of the couple’s wedding by displaying a ‘Just Married’ sign outside the venue.

For More: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Now Married, MSG Confirms News With ‘Just Married’ Display

Trisha Krishnan has called out apparel brand Zara over bad shopping experience. Recently, the actress took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and revealed that they sent her clothes that ‘reek’ for the third time in a row. Trisha called it ‘disgusting’ and asked the brand to at least smell orders before dispatching.

For More: Angry Trisha Krishnan Calls Out Luxury Clothing Brand, Calls It ‘Disgusting’; Here’s Why

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are making headlines yet again after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking divorce rumours once again. Now, amid the ongoing speculation, Rakhi Sawant has slammed the couple for allegedly pulling a publicity stunt to catch eyeballs.

For More: ‘Stop This Drama’: Rakhi Sawant Slams Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Amid Divorce Rumours

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has been grabbing headlines ever since it was announced. While the film’s legal proceedings are still ongoing in court, the latest update is that the film’s producer, Amit Jani, has allegedly received threats from a Pakistan-based gangster. CNN-News18 has learned that Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti’s brother allegedly threatened Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani, giving him 24 hours to stop the film’s production or face consequences.

For More: Kala Hiran Producer Alleges Death Threats From Pakistan, Seeks Security

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies bollywood Karan Johar Praises Alia Bhatt’s Alpha; Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Marry At Madison Square Garden