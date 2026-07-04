রবিবার, ০৫ জুলাই ২০২৬, ০৩:৪১ অপরাহ্ন
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France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup match result: Kylian Mbappe fires France into WC quarter-finals as they overcome brave Paraguay | Football News খুনি-সন্ত্রাসী-চাঁদাবাজরা দেশ ও জাতির শত্রু: বুলবুল Karan Johar Praises Alia Bhatt’s Alpha; Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Marry At Madison Square Garden | Bollywood News সিএমপির ডিবি (বন্দর) বিভাগের স্পেশাল টিমের অভিযানে ৭,০০০ (সাত হাজার) পিস ইয়াবা ও ০১টি কাভার্ড ভ্যান ট্রাক’সহ ০১ (এক) মাদক কারবারি গ্রেফতার দুই দেশের ‘মানুষে–মানুষে’ সম্পর্ক আরো দৃঢ় করতে চাই: মার্কিন রাষ্ট্রদূত Why Old Trafford could be the perfect venue for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut | Cricket News ঢাকা-১৮ আসনের এমপি এস এম জাহাঙ্গীর হাসপাতালে, চলছে অস্ত্রোপচার শিক্ষার্থীকে মারধরের অভিযোগে তিতুমীর কলেজে ৩ বাস জব্দ Who Is Kapil Dinkar? UP Police Constable Who Won Rs 1 Lakh On India’s Got Latent Season 2 | Bollywood News দুদক মামলায় চাকরিচ্যুত সেই আবুল হাসানের বিরুদ্ধে গ্রামবাসীর নানা অভিযোগ
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Karan Johar Praises Alia Bhatt’s Alpha; Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Marry At Madison Square Garden | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৪ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ৪৫ সময় দেখুন
Karan Johar Praises Alia Bhatt’s Alpha; Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Marry At Madison Square Garden | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Karan Johar praised Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly married at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

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Karan Johar hailed Alia Bhatt’s Alpha as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly got married at Madison Square Garden.

Karan Johar hailed Alia Bhatt’s Alpha as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly got married at Madison Square Garden.

Karan Johar leaves no opportunity to show his love and appreciation for Alia Bhatt. Now, he has taken to social media to laud the actress and her latest release, Alpha. Karan praised Alia for having the kind of stardom and box office pull that draws fans to the cinema even when theatres are struggling. He urged everyone to go watch Alpha.

For More: Alpha: Karan Johar Praises Alia Bhatt’s ‘Theatrical Pull’, Says Fans Don’t Care About Online Negativity

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now officially married. The the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end tied the knot on Friday, July 3, at New York City’s Maddison Square Gardens. MSG confirmed the news of the couple’s wedding by displaying a ‘Just Married’ sign outside the venue.

For More: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Now Married, MSG Confirms News With ‘Just Married’ Display

Trisha Krishnan has called out apparel brand Zara over bad shopping experience. Recently, the actress took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and revealed that they sent her clothes that ‘reek’ for the third time in a row. Trisha called it ‘disgusting’ and asked the brand to at least smell orders before dispatching.

For More: Angry Trisha Krishnan Calls Out Luxury Clothing Brand, Calls It ‘Disgusting’; Here’s Why

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are making headlines yet again after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking divorce rumours once again. Now, amid the ongoing speculation, Rakhi Sawant has slammed the couple for allegedly pulling a publicity stunt to catch eyeballs.

For More: ‘Stop This Drama’: Rakhi Sawant Slams Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Amid Divorce Rumours

Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has been grabbing headlines ever since it was announced. While the film’s legal proceedings are still ongoing in court, the latest update is that the film’s producer, Amit Jani, has allegedly received threats from a Pakistan-based gangster. CNN-News18 has learned that Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti’s brother allegedly threatened Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani, giving him 24 hours to stop the film’s production or face consequences.

For More: Kala Hiran Producer Alleges Death Threats From Pakistan, Seeks Security

About the Author

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

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