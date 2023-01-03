মঙ্গলবার , ৩ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৯শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Karan Kundrra Can’t Stop Adoring Tejasswi Prakash As He Drops a Pic From Their New Year Celebration

প্রতিবেদক
জানুয়ারি ৩, ২০২৩ ৮:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
karan and tejasswi


Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 07:55 IST

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash celebrate new year together. (Photo: Instagram)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash celebrate new year together. (Photo: Instagram)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss 15 stay and since then they have been ruling hearts and headlines.

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash welcomed 2023 together. On Monday evening, Kundrra took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture with his ladylove, sharing a glimpse of their new year celebration. In the photo, Karan could not stop adoring Tejasswi as he held her close to him. While Karan sported a blue hoodie with black denim, Tejasswi looked simple yet stunning in a pink outfit.

Sharing the picture, Karan and Tejasswi sent new year wishes to their fans and wrote, “Finally after all the madness…Let’s welcome the new year with gratitude, humility and love…Happy new year ❤️.”

Soon after the picture was shared, fans and friends flooded the comments section, showering love on their favourite couple. “Every word in the caption! Gratitude, humility, love and madness..this this is what makes me fall for you even more!” one of the fans wrote. “Stay healthy and happy ❤️ we are always there for you both,” another social media user commented. “Happy New Year Tejran love birds🔥❤️😍 Uff both of them are looking so hot,” a third comment read.

While Karan and Tejasswi were together on new year’s eve, they could not celebrate Christmas together due to their individual work commitments. Recently, the two celebrated Christmas virtually when the Naagin 6 actress left no stone unturned to make it memorable for them. She video-called Kundrra wearing Santa’s outfit and danced her heart out. A video of the same was shared online by Karan.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra will be soon seen in a vampire show, Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. On the other hand, Tejasswi recently made her debut in movies with a Marathi film titled Mann Kasturi Re. Besides this, she is also seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Karan and Tejasswi are likely to mark their Bollywood debut together. A report by Telly Chakkar claimed that the duo will soon be sharing the screen together for director Mukesh Chhabra’s next movie. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Make The Most of Your Day While Taking Necessary Precautions Amid COVID-19