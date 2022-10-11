Karan Kundrra Holds Tejasswi Prakash Close, Hugs His Parents In Unseen Pics From His Birthday Bash

Karan Kundrra is celebrating his 38th birthday on Tuesday i.e October 11. While social media is flooded with wishes for the actor, there’s one Instagram post that everyone was waiting eagerly for. Yes, you guessed it right. We are talking about none other than Karan’s ladylove Tejasswi Prakash.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tejasswi took to her social media handle and dropped a series of pictures from Karan’s midnight birthday bash. In the pictures, the couple can be seen twinning in black. While Tejasswi wore a body-hugging off-shoulder outfit, Karan looked dapper in a black t-shirt which he layered with a black jacket. In one of the pictured, Karan can be seen cutting his birthday cake with Tejasswi on his side. In another adorable picture, the actor can be seen hugging his parents. One of the pictures also features, Karan holding Tejasswi close to him as he kisses her cheeks.

Dropping the pictures, Tejasswi penned down a love-filled message for her beau in the caption. “Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only ❤️ sunny @kkundrra,” she wrote.

Soon after the pictures were shared, Karan reacted to the post in a poetic way and commented, “Ishq ne sachi marr jaana si.. je tu mildi meinu poori na.. zindagi ajj majboori na.. tere ilaava koi jaroori na.. my princess in shining armour..(I would have died in love if you would not have met me. Life isn’t helpless today, there’s nothing as important as you are).”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Karan Kundrra revealed how he will be working on one of his upcoming projects during his birthday. “I have one motto that rules my life and that is hard work is the only way forward. I make it a point to let my work speak for me. Of course, birthdays are special but the projects I’m committed to will take precedence. And, I genuinely enjoy working so I don’t think I’m sacrificing my birthday. Instead, I get to spend it doing something I love and enjoy,” he said as quoted by Free Press Journal.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here