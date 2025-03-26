Karan Kundrra Opens Up On His Wedding Plans With Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Maine Ye Nahi Kaha Ki 2025…’

Last Updated: March 27, 2025, 00:25 IST

Fans have eagerly awaited a confirmation about their wedding, especially after Tejasswi’s mother recently mentioned that the two are likely to tie the knot in 2025.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss house. (Photo: Instagram)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been one of the most adored couples in the Telly world, with their love story blossoming on Bigg Boss. Fans have eagerly awaited a confirmation about their wedding, especially after Tejasswi’s mother recently mentioned that the two are likely to tie the knot in 2025. However, Karan has now weighed in on the matter and clarified the rumours.

In a chat with Telly Talk India, Karan was asked about his wedding plans with Tejasswi. While he didn’t directly deny the possibility, he made sure to keep fans guessing by stating, “Maine ye to nahi kaha ki 2025 mein shaadi hogi.” His response left everyone wondering if there’s more to the story than what was initially revealed.

Further clarifying the rumors, Karan jokingly addressed the recent comments made by Tejasswi’s mother. He chuckled, “Meri to har saal shaadi kara hi dete hain ye log. Kuchh na kuchh hota hi rehta hai… Itni seedhi hain aunty, unse Farah (Khan) ma’am ne pooch liya aur unhone bola haan ho jayega. Wo to bechari… She is very sweet.”

Karan also opened up about his life outside of his relationship with Tejasswi. He revealed that despite being part of a cooking show, he’s not exactly the culinary expert at home. “Main aur Teju bohot khaate hain, hum foodies hain, but we stay fit. Everything in limits is good,” he laughed, adding that homemade food holds a special place for him, and he ensures that he eats healthy at home.

Karan’s candid remarks have left fans of the beloved couple, TejRan, speculating further about their wedding plans.