Karan Kundrra’s Cute Reaction To Wedding Plans With GF Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Shukar Hai Meri Shaadi…’

Last Updated: March 28, 2025, 00:34 IST

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash at an event.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been winning hearts ever since they started dating, and their adorable chemistry keeps fans rooting for their wedding. The duo’s cute PDA moments often go viral, making fans eager to see them tie the knot. Recently, Karan was asked about his wedding plans with Tejasswi at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, and his witty reaction stole the show!

At the glamorous event, Karan made a stylish entry in a crisp white shirt, paired with a velvet black bow and layered with an embellished coat. He teamed the look with black formal pants and shiny shoes, effortlessly stealing the spotlight.

While interacting with the paparazzi, one shutterbug joked about Karan’s much-awaited wedding with Tejasswi. However, Karan cleverly deflected the attention by saying, “Shukar hai meri shaadi se topic change kar ke teri shaadi pe chali gai. (Thank God the topic has shifted from my wedding to yours.)” His witty response left everyone in splits.

Shortly after Karan’s fun interaction, Tejasswi made a dazzling appearance at the event. Fondly called Teja by her fans, the Naagin 6 actress turned heads in a chic black short cutout dress. She completed her glam look with matching stockings, shiny high heels, and a golden bracelet. Her dramatic hairstyle added a bold touch to her ensemble, while she kept her makeup minimal and elegant.

Fans couldn’t get enough of their stylish avatars and once again started speculating about their wedding. The couple, who met on Bigg Boss 15, have been inseparable ever since and continue to serve couple goals both on and off the screen.

Apart from Karan and Tejasswi, several other popular stars graced the event. Celebs like Hina Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Tacker, Ankit Gupta, and Rupali Ganguly also added glamour to the star-studded night.