Karan Oberoi Says Mona Singh REJECTED His Marriage Proposal: ‘After Our Breakup, I Started…’

Karan Oberoi and Mona Singh met each other on the sets of the popular TV show ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’ in 2006 and dated for a brief period of time before parting ways. They chose not to reveal the reason behind their breakup at the time. However, in a recent interview, Karan opened up about how Mona ended the relationship even though he wanted to marry her.

Talking about his relationship with Mona, Karan shared with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, “Our romance began on the set of Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. If you spend so much time with someone, it is natural to develop affection for them and she is a great actor. She was very chilled out and she had a terrific sense of humour, which I found very appealing. I think it was very natural for me to fall for her. She laughs openly and I fell in love with this aspect of her. She is very bindaas as a person. It was beautiful while it lasted. There are many compulsions due to which you go separate ways but that doesn’t mean that you harbour any ill feeling for anyone.”

When Karan was asked about Mona calling it quits when he proposed marriage to her, he said, “It is understandable. Jassi was a stellar show, and she was a national icon. She was rising in her career. At that time, I didn’t understand this, but now I can. We suffer when we want other people to be like us. When you don’t expect anything from anyone, you won’t judge them, and you will be happy. You don’t understand this when you are young, and you take it as a rejection. She wanted to focus on her career, and there is nothing wrong with that.”

Karan also spoke about how he dealt with the heartbreak. He said, “You go through a lot of self-loathing for the first 4-5 months, and this is true for both professional and personal rejections. Then you gather yourself, which is what you have to do. The pain pricks the side of your mind, and you move ahead and start distracting yourself. I started writing after my breakup with Mona.”

During the interaction, Karan also confirmed that he “never met” Mona after their breakup.