বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ৪ঠা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Karan Veer Mehra, Sushmita Sen Twin In Black At Wedding, Pose Together; Fans In Awe | Watch

এপ্রিল ১৭, ২০২৫ ২:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
A video that has now taken over social media shows Karan and Sushmita arriving at Seema Singh’s daughter’s wedding. Both opted for coordinated black outfits.

Sushmita Sen and Karan Veer Mehra.

Sushmita Sen and Karan Veer Mehra.

Karan Veer Mehra, who has recently shot to fame with his back-to-back wins on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 18, made yet another headline-worthy appearance and this time, at a wedding celebration in Mumbai. The actor, who also went public with his relationship with actress Chum Darang on Valentine’s Day, was spotted twinning in black with none other than former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen.

A video that has now taken over social media shows Karan and Sushmita arriving at Seema Singh’s daughter’s wedding. Both opted for coordinated black outfits. While Karan looked dashing in a shimmery black Indo-Western ensemble, Sushmita stunned in a flowing black designer saree with a sheer pallu and a sleeveless blouse.

In the clip, Karan is seen helping Sushmita step onto a platform, followed by a warm hug that had fans swooning. The duo then happily posed for the cameras, showing off their stylish outfits and undeniable camaraderie. At one point, they even struck a playful back-to-back pose, flashing wide smiles. Inside the venue, the duo was spotted seated together alongside actor Arjun Kapoor.

The visuals quickly went viral, with fans gushing over the duo’s chemistry and their fashionable outing. “Beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote. Another fan commented, “Love them together!”

Sushmita Sen continues to rule hearts with her powerful performances. Her portrayal in Aarya 3 was lauded, and she also made an emotional impact in Taali, where she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. She is currently working on her next web show titled Nirala.

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra is keeping busy on the professional front too. He has reportedly signed a film titled Real Hero opposite his real-life partner Chum Darang. The actor was last seen in the TV shows Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Pukaar: Dil Se Dil Tak.

