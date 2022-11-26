Kareena Kapoor Khan Can’t Get Over Her ‘Poo’ Dialogues from K3G, and Neither Can We

Karan Johar’s movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham was special in more ways than one. For one, it gave us the iconic character of Poo, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, which has become an unforgettable part of pop culture. With her sassy dialogues and glamorous looks, Kareena inspired an entire generations of youngsters who still cannot get over the appeal of the character.

Poo’s one-liners are some of the most memorable dialogues of modern times in Bollywood, and always find a way to creep into our lives. The character seems to have been an extension of Kareena herself in real life, and she has proven that to be true with her demeanour more than once.

The actress once again reminded fans that she is the OG Poo by sharing a mirror selfie on Saturday with a dialogue from K3G. Kareena shared three selfies of her touching up her makeup as someone held a mirror and wrote, “Good looks… good looks… anddd… good looks… Ok bye.”

Fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section, while some hailed Kareena as the queen. One fan wrote, “What??? Not only good looks but VERY GOOD LOOKS , EXCELLENT LOOKS.” Another said, “I love youuuuuu……you’re my favoriteeeeee poooooo.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here