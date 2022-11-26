শনিবার , ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১১ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Kareena Kapoor Khan Can’t Get Over Her ‘Poo’ Dialogues from K3G, and Neither Can We

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৬, ২০২২ ১০:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
kareena poo


Karan Johar’s movie Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham was special in more ways than one. For one, it gave us the iconic character of Poo, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, which has become an unforgettable part of pop culture. With her sassy dialogues and glamorous looks, Kareena inspired an entire generations of youngsters who still cannot get over the appeal of the character.

Poo’s one-liners are some of the most memorable dialogues of modern times in Bollywood, and always find a way to creep into our lives. The character seems to have been an extension of Kareena herself in real life, and she has proven that to be true with her demeanour more than once.

The actress once again reminded fans that she is the OG Poo by sharing a mirror selfie on Saturday with a dialogue from K3G. Kareena shared three selfies of her touching up her makeup as someone held a mirror and wrote, “Good looks… good looks… anddd… good looks… Ok bye.”

Fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section, while some hailed Kareena as the queen. One fan wrote, “What??? Not only good looks but VERY GOOD LOOKS , EXCELLENT LOOKS.” Another said, “I love youuuuuu……you’re my favoriteeeeee poooooo.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTG AL 1 26 November 2022
সাগর সৈকতে ঢোল আর গানে শেখ হাসিনার ‘আগমন বার্তা’
বাংলাদেশ
1669479269 photo
Poland vs Saudi Arabia Highlights: Szczesny, Lewandowski shine in Poland’s 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia | Football News
খেলাধুলা
104118475 diabetes4
lotus seed for type 2 diabetes podma ful beej works great to check sugar level in Diabetes| ম্যাজিকের মতো কমায় High Blood Sugar লেভেল, এই ফুলের বীজ ডায়াবেটিস নিয়ন্ত্রণে দুর্দান্ত কার্যকরী! – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kareena poo
Kareena Kapoor Khan Can’t Get Over Her ‘Poo’ Dialogues from K3G, and Neither Can We
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Dhaka varsity

ঢাবির ‘ক’ ইউনিটে পাস ১০.৩৯ শতাংশ

 stubble burning

Punjab Speaker Announces Rs 1 Lakh to Villages of His Constituency Not Burning Straw

 punjab cm charanjit1.jfif

Punjab CM Announces Rs 68 Crore Grant for Villages of Kharar Block

 bnjNet Toab Khan

প্রবীণ সাংবাদিক তোয়াব খানের মৃত্যুতে স্মরণ  সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 wha

user can hide profile picture for a particular number, হোয়াটসঅ্যাপ ইউজার চাইলে নির্দিষ্ট কোনও নাম্বারের জন্য প্রোফাইল পিকচার হাইড করতে পারবে– News18 Bangla

 download 56 1

মাতৃ দুগ্ধপানে সহায়তায় ৯৮ দেশের মধ্যে বাংলাদেশ শীর্ষে

 af1

আফগান কিশোরী ফুটবলারদের আশ্রয় পর্তুগাল

 wm Ziauddin Bablu Profile Photo 22 12 2019

জাপা মহাসচিব জিয়াউদ্দিন বাবলু আর নেই

 আনোয়ারায় বৃদ্ধের উপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে এলাকাবাসীর মানববন্ধন

আনোয়ারায় বৃদ্ধের উপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে এলাকাবাসীর মানববন্ধন

 Blood Sugar 00

আমলকি চা ডায়বেটিসের বিরুদ্ধে রুখে দাঁড়াবে অতি সহজেই শরীর ভাল রাখে ৷ Amla tea will reduce the blood sugar by which diabetes can be reduced. – News18 Bangla