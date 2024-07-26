Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Chic As She Drops New No Makeup Selfie, Says ‘Hello’ From UK; See Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in the UK with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, and Karisma Kapoor. She has been sharing a lot of updates through photos. Today, Kareena has once again charmed her fans with a stunning new selfie, flaunting a chic no-makeup look.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a photo in which she is seen posing and has applied no makeup. The actress looks stunning and wishes her fans ‘Hello’. Karisma Kapoor recently shared a set of new pictures from their vacation. The sisters posed in front of a vintage restaurant in one picture. Both the sisters looked stylish. Kareena was dressed in a brown jacket and blue flared pants, while Karisma donned a long black jacket and blue jeans. She finished the look with a cap. The duo coordinated their ensembles with sunglasses. In another photo, the siblings were seen having a quality time amid a lush green landscape.

Take a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently spoke to The Week about how her sister Karisma led the road for their family amid difficult times, cementing her reputation in the industry. She stated, “My grandfather had passed away, my father had made one film, Henna. Of course, Chintu uncle was this illustrious superstar actor but apart from that, no one was working at that time. So, Karisma was actually the first female Kapoor who became this big sensation and star.”

As for Kareena, the Bollywood diva was last seen in the heist-comedy film Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Besides, the film also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the film garnered considerable acclaim upon its theatrical release. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Next up for the Jaane Jaan star is The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. However, the release date of the film has been kept under wraps. Besides, she is set to hit the big screens with Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe film Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn. The most awaited project features a stellar ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar