Kareena Kapoor Pens Cryptic Note Month After Saif Ali Khan’s Attack: ‘After The Darkness…’

Last Updated: February 19, 2025, 22:22 IST

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Mumbai residence in the wee hours of January 16.

Kareena Kapoor talks about “light after darkness” in new post. (Photos: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday night and shared a series of pictures of herself. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of her post. Bebo penned down a cryptic note and seemingly addressed the brutal attack on her actor-husband, Saif Ali Khan, in January this year.

“After the darkness, comes the light. Putting the negativity behind and embracing the joy… celebrating love and family with my favourite people. Love conquers all,” Kareena wrote. Check it out here:

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Mumbai residence in the wee hours of January 16. It was reported that at around 2 AM, the actor heard noises when one of his female employees was attacked in Jeh’s room. This prompted Saif to intervene, which led to an altercation between the two and the attacker injured both Saif and the female employee. The Bollywood star was stabbed six times by the robber following which he was rushed to the hospital. The actor was discharged on January 21.

Following the incident, Kareena and Saif also stepped up security at the home. The two got their balconies covered and even installed CCTVs.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan also recounted the night of his stabbing incident and told the Delhi Times, “We just walked into that emergency room. I’ve been there before a couple of times, so I knew my way around. It took them a minute to understand that there’s a celebrity involved and this is a slightly bizarre, absurd scenario. Just took a minute to sink in, you know, that a movie star has been stabbed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. However, not much details about the film are known as of now.