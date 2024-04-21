Kareena Kapoor Reacts To Confusion Around Karisma’s Name; Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother-in-law Killed In Accident

When Karisma Kapoor was promoting Murder Mubarak, she left everyone confused when she said that her name is pronounced as ‘Karizzma’ and not ‘Karishma’. Fans of the actress have been mispronouncing her name for years and Karisma doesn’t correct them because she doesn’t mind it. Now, Kareena Kapoor has reacted to this confusion and has suggested an easy solution – just call her Lolo. Speaking to BBC Asian Network, Kareena said, “I go with the flow. I go with whatever the interviewer asks me. I am like… yeah whatever. You love her, call her what you want. I think she’s also like… whatever… easy about it.”

Pankaj Tripathi’s sister, Sarita Tiwari, and her husband, Rajesh Tiwari, were in a road accident near GT Road in Nirsa around 4 PM on Saturday. Sadly, Rajesh Tiwari passed away, while Sarita Tiwari sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at the SNCU of Dhanbad Medical College Hospital. Rajesh Tiwari and his wife Sarita Tiwari were traveling from Kamalpur in Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan, West Bengal. Their car (WB44D-2899) crashed into a divider near Nirsa Market Chowk. Rajesh Tiwari was pronounced dead upon arrival at Dhanbad Medical College Hospital, while Sarita Tiwari is in critical condition and receiving treatment in the surgical ICU, as reported by HT.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, married for 16 years with a daughter named Aaradhya, are a beloved couple in the industry. Aishwarya, on Saturday, took to her Instagram handle on Friday evening to share a photo with hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. This left Aishwarya and Abhishek’s fans pleasantly surprised. In the pictures, Aishwarya sports a beige dress and bold red lipstick, while keeping her stunning hair down. Aaradhya leans on her mother, sporting her beautiful smile, as Abhishek joins in from behind. It was a perfect family moment after her long absence from social media.

Nag Ashwin’s futuristic film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been creating a buzz ever since its announcement. Today, the creators unveiled a new poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan, capturing everyone’s interest. The highly anticipated sci-fi movie will also feature Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles. And now in yet another exciting twist, the makers dropped a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s mysterious look from Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus.

Malaika Arora was recently seen in a bold, fitted black bodysuit and her look left her fans gasping for breath. Malaika Arora is the epitome of fashion and fitness. The stunning model and dancer is known to exude glamour with her immaculate sense of style. A recent video of the actress looking stunning in a black bodysuit has gone viral.

