Kareena Kapoor, Taimur And Jeh Gear Up To Meet Lionel Messi, Actress Shares Pic | Bollywood News

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared photos with her kids-Taimur and Jeh. She is looking stunning as they get ready to meet Lionel Messi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has left fans delighted after sharing an exciting update. The actress took to social media to reveal that she, along with her sons Taimur and Jeh, is gearing up to meet football legend Lionel Messi. Kareena shared a picture capturing the family’s excitement, and the post quickly grabbed attention online.

Kareena Kapoor Drops BTS Pics From Daayra

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared glimpses from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Daayra’.On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped a series of BTS pictures from the sets of the film, as she sent her best wishes to director Meghna Gulzar on her birthday. In the pictures, the director-actress duo can be seen in action, as Meghna briefs the actress, and also poses with her. The actress also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “To sum up in words the feeling I have had working with @meghnagulzar will always be less. ‘Daayra’ is nothing short of one of my most special films as it marks my first with the kind, gentle, passionate, smart and ever so sharp Meghna Gulzar, and to bring to life a subject that is so exciting. To be in your direction and under your guidance has been one of my most fulfilling acts”.

About the film

‘Daayra’ is a crime-drama that promises a sharp, socially grounded narrative, and stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project marks a significant collaboration, blending Kareena’s recent inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar’s restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style seen in Talvar, Raazi, and Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, and’ is expected to move beyond conventional courtroom or crime tropes, focusing instead on ethical dilemmas and human consequences, positioning it as one of Kareena’s most compelling post-pandemic choices.

Kareena also made headlines for reuniting with the Kapoor family for the Netflix special “Dining with the Kapoors.” The hour-long special brings together cousins, siblings, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and in-laws for a lively and candid celebration of family bonds. Directed by Smriti Mundhra and created by Armaan Jain, “Dining with the Kapoors” offers a glimpse into the family’s cherished traditions. “Dining With The Kapoors” premiered on Netflix on November 21

