Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff Impress Fans As They Score Goals in Charity Football Match, Watch

Tiger Shroff, known to be a football enthusiast, delighted fans at a Mumbai ground this Sunday as he joined several Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, for a charity football match. A video shared by the paparazzi captured Tiger Shroff showcasing impressive football skills, scoring an impressive goal. To add to that, Kartik Aaryan also contributed with a goal assisted by Tiger. The videos of their match are going viral on social media. Check out the videos here:

Many, however, noticed that Tiger was playing in his slippers and not proper football shoes. “Ankle ligament damage is seriously possible wearing slippers,” one user wrote. Another wrote, “Tiger sir aapko darr nehi lagta slippers pahenke football khel rahe ho?” Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, took to the comments section to praise his football skills. “What a goal,” she wrote.

The All Stars Football Club (ASFC), formed over a decade ago, continues to bring together 34 film and TV stars passionate about football for charitable causes. Adapting to the times, the team is set to engage with social media influencers on the field.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Photos also captured the duo shooting for the film recently. He also has the highly anticipated Bade Miya Chote Miyan along with Akshay Kumar that will soon be hitting the big screens. The action entertainer promises to be a visual treat for fans and cinema lovers. Directed by Ali Abbaz Zafar and backed by Jackky Bhagnani, buzz is that the team are keen on launching the teaser during the Republic day weekend.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Chandu Champion.