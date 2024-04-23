মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১১ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Katrina Kaif on Being Alia’s ‘Friend’ And ‘Discomfort’ With Deepika: ‘Yeah, I Feel Bad…’ | Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৩, ২০২৪ ১১:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
katrina kaif on equations with alia bhatt deepika padukone 2 2024 04 f00ece12a913a847b6776a412df7d2b1


Katrina Kaif, in a throwback interview, talks about her equations with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Katrina Kaif, in a throwback interview, talks about her equations with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Actress Katrina Kaif was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for about seven years. Before Katrina, Ranbir dated Deepika Padukone. He is married to Alia Bhatt now.

They may have been in a relationship with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor at different points in their lives but both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are long past their “animosity” and “discomfort” with each other. Ranbir is married to actress Alia Bhatt now. They are proud parents to a baby girl, named Raha.

In a throwback interview with Elle India in 2019, Katrina was asked about how she managed to be “friends” with Alia, who was then dating Ranbir, and her cordial equation with Deepika, who had broken up with the ‘Animal’ star in 2009.

“It comes from realising that these things don’t matter. Me holding on to resentment or a grudge isn’t going to change the situation. It boils down to logic. But I’m human. Yeah, I feel bad, I cry. I feel devastated. And then, I get back up and say, it’s fine. Something’s coming, something’s coming. As for the uncomfortable equation I once had with Deepika… I just react to instinct. I don’t feel that animosity or discomfort between us anymore. I felt happy to let that go,” Katrina had told film critic Rajeev Masand.

Katrina had also attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in 2018. Deepika, who’d invited her to her Mumbai reception, had told Filmfare at the time, “A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious.”

“I’ve always been fond of her. You know, just the way that she’s been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her,” she had said.

Earlier this year, Deepika and Katrina posed together for a rare photo at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Ranveer and Vicky Kaushal also joined them for the priceless photo.

Katrina is happily married to Vicky Kaushal now. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

