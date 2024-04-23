Katrina Kaif on Being Alia’s ‘Friend’ And ‘Discomfort’ With Deepika: ‘Yeah, I Feel Bad…’ | Viral

They may have been in a relationship with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor at different points in their lives but both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are long past their “animosity” and “discomfort” with each other. Ranbir is married to actress Alia Bhatt now. They are proud parents to a baby girl, named Raha.

In a throwback interview with Elle India in 2019, Katrina was asked about how she managed to be “friends” with Alia, who was then dating Ranbir, and her cordial equation with Deepika, who had broken up with the ‘Animal’ star in 2009.

“It comes from realising that these things don’t matter. Me holding on to resentment or a grudge isn’t going to change the situation. It boils down to logic. But I’m human. Yeah, I feel bad, I cry. I feel devastated. And then, I get back up and say, it’s fine. Something’s coming, something’s coming. As for the uncomfortable equation I once had with Deepika… I just react to instinct. I don’t feel that animosity or discomfort between us anymore. I felt happy to let that go,” Katrina had told film critic Rajeev Masand.

Katrina had also attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding reception in 2018. Deepika, who’d invited her to her Mumbai reception, had told Filmfare at the time, “A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious.”

“I’ve always been fond of her. You know, just the way that she’s been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her,” she had said.

Earlier this year, Deepika and Katrina posed together for a rare photo at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. Ranveer and Vicky Kaushal also joined them for the priceless photo.

Katrina is happily married to Vicky Kaushal now. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021.