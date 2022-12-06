Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours; Varun Sood Posts Cryptic Tweet After Ex Divya Agarwal’s Engagement

Katrina Kaif was snapped at the Mumbai airport when she was seen sporting a casual outfit on Tuesday afternoon. She wore a blue oversized t-shirt and paired it with ripped jeans. Needless to say, the actress looked prettiest as always. However, soon after the video of the actress was shared online by a paparazzi account, some social media users took to the comment section and wondered if the actress is expecting her first child with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal.

The second episode of Moving In with Malaika premiered on Tuesday evening and it showed Malaika Arora in a never-before-avatar: angry and nervous! In the new episode, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was seen facing her fears, and one of them was driving her car and driving through a glass for a commercial. Malaika confessed she had not sat in the driver’s seat for six months and was evidently scared.

Trouble seems to mount for Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal even after he apologised for his controversial remark that he gave at a rally in Gujarat. The Oh My God actor has been summoned by the Kolkata Police for his “cook fish for Bengalis” statement. Paresh has been asked to present himself at the Taltala Policed Station on December 12 over the matter.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is one of the most awaited films. While fans have been waiting eagerly for the movie, the makers have now raised excitement among all with a new poster. In this poster, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen brandishing a gun as he sports combat gear. With an intense look on his face and long hair, SRK looks all set for his action avatar.

Varun Sood shared a cryptic tweet around the same time that Divya Agarwal announced her engagement. Late Monday night, Divya took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures to reveal she got engaged to an engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. The news of her engagement came just nine months after Divya and Varun broke up. While her friends took to the comments section and congratulated her, Varun took to Twitter and shared a cryptic emoji which seemed to be his reaction to her engagement.

