Kendall Jenner Goes Topless Twice In A Month, Turns Her Back To Camera in Barely There Swimsuit | Photos

Kendall Jenner has set Instagram ablaze with her latest photos. In these new photos, Kendall poses in a green, barely-there swimsuit, lounging by the pool. The carousel of photos she shared has sent fans into a frenzy. In one photo, she is topless, and in another, she covers herself with her hand. This month, in fact, the very sexy Kendall has gone topless on Instagram more than once.

Many took to the comments section to write how incredible she looked. “How can someone be so pretty!!” read one comment. “The most beautiful and charming girl ever on planet,” read another.

Earlier in May, she posed topless for the summer swimsuit campaign of luxury fashion brand FWRD, photographed by Cameron Hammond. Kendall showcased new swimwear, including a red and white zebra swimsuit, an orange floral bikini, and a red bikini bottom with a wet white T-shirt. In one photo, she lounges in the pool, wearing only blue and black bikini bottoms, staring into the camera.

The 28-year-old model recently celebrated 10 years in fashion too. She posted a black and white topless photo on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Kendall points a camera at the mirror, her wet hair cascading down her back, covering her chest with one arm. A towel is visible in the background.

Rumours mills are abuzz about Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny possibly getting back together. Fans are buzzing with speculation that their r romance ight be rekindling.Despite their split, they haven’t cut ties completely. Reports suggest they still have a special connection. Their recent appearance together at a party after the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 fueled these rumours. At the event, Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen smiling and cozying up on a couch, enjoying cocktails and laughs. They are currently enjoying each other’s company without labeling their relationship. Reports suggest they might not be officially dating, but there’s a noticeable vibe between them. They enjoy the freedom to spend time apart and maintain a relaxed, comfortable relationship.