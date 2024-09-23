সোমবার , ২৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৯ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kerala High Court Closes Actor Jayasurya’s Anticipatory Bail Plea In Sexual Abuse Case

সেপ্টেম্বর ২৩, ২০২৪ ১০:১০ অপরাহ্ণ
Kerala High Court Closes Actor Jayasurya’s Anticipatory Bail Plea In Sexual Abuse Case


An FIR was registered against Malayalam actor Jayasurya on the basis of sexual harassment accusations.

An FIR was registered against Malayalam actor Jayasurya on the basis of sexual harassment accusations.

Looking into the two bail applications filed by Jayasurya, the HC pointed out that the offences alleged against the actor are bailable offences.

The Kerala High Court on Monday closed the anticipatory bail applications moved by actor Jayasurya in connection with sexual abuse allegations made against him last month as the offences are available. Looking into the two bail applications filed by Jayasurya, it pointed out that the offences alleged against the actor are bailable offences.

“In light of the above submissions, the bail applications are closed, reserving the right of the petitioner to work out his remedies in accordance with law,” the High Court said.

Incidentally, there were two complaints against the actor, one registered in Kochi and another in the state capital city. The court, after going through the case, pointed out that the offences alleged against the actor are bailable since they were alleged to have been committed before 2013. He got relief as the sections under which he was charged were amended in 2013 to make it non-bailable.

Earlier this month, the court had closed the anticipatory bail plea moved by Malayalam film personality Ranjith on the same grounds.

Ever since the Hema Committee Report, which was finally released last month, brought out the pitiable condition of women in the Malayalam film industry, there has been a steady stream of complaints from yesteryear actresses against actors, directors and producers in the Malayalam film industry and the police were quick to act.

By now, the police have registered 11 FIRs against various film personalities after former actresses revealed to the media how they were exploited.

Presently those who are in the dock include actor-turned-CPI-M legislator Mukesh Madhavan, Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and Prakash, and production executives Vichu and Noble.

Mukesh, Ranjith, Raju, Prakash and now Jayasurya and a few others have already got relief from the courts from being arrested.

Incidentally, the arrest and subsequent release on bail of Prakash comes at a time when the Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to probe the Hema Committee report, has, after studying it, held that around 20 FIRs can be registered. They said that they will meet the alleged victims and if they stick to their complaints, then FIRs will be registered. The SIT will have to give an action taken report when the case comes up before the special bench constituted to handle all similar cases where the film industry people are involved.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

