মঙ্গলবার , ৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৪শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Prep For Wedding; Rishab Shetty Announces Kantara Prequel, Release Date

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৭, ২০২৩ ২:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
kiara advani sidharth malhotra kantara prequel


Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 21:49 IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married on February 7. The actors have chosen to marry at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple is hosting their Sangeet ceremony on Monday night and is reportedly hosting their Haldi ceremony on Tuesday morning. Several stars including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Juhi Chawla are attending the wedding ceremony.

Read all the updates here: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE Updates

Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interview, praised Shah Rukh Khan and also revealed why he was thrown out of a film that starred Salman Khan. In the latest episode of Unfiltered by Samdish with Samshish Bhatia, Anurag said, “I want (Pathaan) to be a hit, and I am very happy with Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback. I don’t know how he manages to stay fit.” The director added that he was thrown out of Tere Naam. He was supposed to direct it but was thrown out.

Read more here: Anurag Kashyap Reveals He Was Thrown Out Of Salman Khan’s Film, Says ‘Shah Rukh Khan Is Like…’

After days of turmoil, arguments and allegations, Rakhi Sawant has announced that she and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have parted ways. Rakhi was talking to a media portal on Monday when she alleged that Adil has been living with another woman and shared that he has finally left her. “The other day, he asked me to apologise in the media. He told me that he will come back only if I apologise. He told me that he will leave everything and will come back but he did not return,” Rakhi told Bollywood Bubble.

Read more here: Rakhi Sawant Announces Separation From Husband Adil, Says ‘Mera Sikka Hi Khota Hai’

It’s truly a historical moment for India and for Bengaluru-based music composer Ricky Kej as he bagged his third Grammy Award at the prestigious award ceremony. Indian music composer Ricky won his third Grammy at the music award ceremony’s 65th edition on February 6. He has dedicated the award to India and summarised his feeling about bagging the award again and making the country proud.

Read more here: Grammy Awards 2023: Ricky Kej Reacts to 3rd Grammy Win, Says ‘I Dedicate This Award to India’

Rishab Shetty confirmed that a Kantara prequel is in the making. Shetty shared that what the audience has seen for now is actually part 2 and therefore what will be released next is Kantara’s prequel. Dropping hint about the release date, the actor also revealed that the film is likely to hit theatres in 2024. “I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year,” Shetty said.

Read more here: Kantara Prequel Announced! Rishab Shetty Shares Big Update As He Marks 100 Days of His Film

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

