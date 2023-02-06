সোমবার , ৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৩শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Date Postponed? GoT Stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie Expecting Second Baby

ফেব্রুয়ারি ৬, ২০২৩ ২:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 21:51 IST

Top Entertainment News of the Day

Top Entertainment News of the Day

Fresh reports claim that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be getting married on February 7 instead of February 6. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie had welcomed their first baby in January 2021.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in Jaisalmer to get married. While it was first reported that the couple was marrying on February 6, Monday, in the regal ceremony, it is now being reported that the couple is getting married on February 7. Kiara and Sidharth are yet to comment on the reports.

Also Read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Date Postponed? Couple To Not Marry on Feb 6: Report

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are about to become a family of four. Harington, 36, announced that he and his wife, 35, are expecting their second child together – over two years after the birth of their son.

Also Read: Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington and Wife Rose Leslie Expecting Second Baby

Ever since Rakhi Sawant made her relationship official with her husband Adil Khan Durrani, their tumultuous relationship has been hitting the headlines. The actress, earlier this week, levelled some severe accusations against Adil. The 44-year-old had claimed that her ‘marriage is in danger’ as her husband was involved in an extramarital affair. And on Saturday night, her husband reacted with a message of his own.Adil took to Instagram on Saturday night to share his reaction to Rakhi Sawant’s cheating allegations. He accused her of mistreating him too.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant’s Hubby Adil Khan Durrani Responds To Her Warning, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Be SSR’

Shah Rukh Khan’s first co-star Renuka Shahane is on her way to watch Pathaan. Interestingly, her actor-husband ​Ashutosh Rana shared the screen with SRK in the film and played the role of Col Luthra. The actress shared a photo with Rana and wrote that she is going to watch Pathaan and King Khan had the most adorable response to it as usual.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pehli Heroine’ Renuka Shahane Watches Pathaan With Hubby Ashutosh Rana, Check Actor’s Response

Jennifer Lawrence will be seen in the film Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler and the trailer was released earlier this week. While the clip was full of humour and mystery, what attracted desi fans, even more, was Jennifer wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga. The actress donned an ivory lehenga from Manish’s Mijwan collection. Now, the ace designer took to social media to express his feelings about the same.

Also Read: Manish Malhotra Calls Jennifer Aniston Wearing His Lehenga ‘Overwhelming Experience’; Katrina, Soni Razdan React

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter



