সোমবার , ১৭ জুন ২০২৪
Kichcha Sudeep’s Special Day Out With Underprivileged Kids In Mysuru Is Everything

জুন ১৭, ২০২৪
See the heartwarming video of Kichcha Sudeep.

The day-out event in the city of Mysuru was reportedly organised by Arjunaa Vara Jewellers.

Kichcha Sudeep, a prominent actor in the Kannada film industry, is well-known for his acting and directorial work, which has garnered significant attention from fans. Additionally, he is highly regarded for his numerous social service activities aimed at improving society. Recently, he attended a charity event that created a buzz among his followers.

Sudeep spent quality time with underprivileged children in Mysuru, Karnataka. During the event, he distributed snacks, interacted with the children, played games, and thoroughly enjoyed his time. The kids were thrilled to meet the actor, whom they had only seen on television.

The day-out event in Mysuru was organized by Arjunaa Vara Jewellers. Sudeep was invited to the charity event, where he shared snacks and spent time with the kids, who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and struggle daily to secure even one meal. The actor’s compassionate actions were highly praised by the audience. The video of the event quickly went viral on social media, with thousands expressing their admiration for Sudeep’s kind gesture.

The children present at the event were filled with joy and happiness as they got the chance to closely interact with Sudeep. The kids shook hands with the actor and also clicked pictures with him.

Sudeep is currently busy with his upcoming film Max. According to various reports, the action scenes are being shot presently and the shoot of the film is almost complete. After some minor work, the film will be ready to hit the silver screen. The film is directed by Vijay Karthikeyan and produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu. Alongside Sudeep, the film also features Vamsi Krishna, Kamaraj, Samyuktha Hornadu, Sukrutha Wagle and Anirudh Bhat. The music of the film is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath while the cinematography is done by Shekar Chandru.

