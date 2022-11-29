মঙ্গলবার , ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৪ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kim Kardashian Condemns Balenciaga’s Controversial Ad Campaign, Says She Is ‘Shaken’

kim kardashian 1


Last Updated: November 29, 2022, 13:42 IST

Kim Kardashian opens up about Balenciaga's controversial ad campaign

In a series of tweets shared by Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder clarified the reason behind her silence over the issue and what are her thoughts on it.

Balenciaga has recently come under fire over the holiday advertisement campaign. Kim Kardashian who has frequently collaborated with the luxury fashion brand finally broke her silence over the issue on Sunday. This came after the comment section on one of her Instagram posts was flooded with questions about why she has not spoken up as several social media users used the hashtag Boycott Balenciaga. Especially since she was seen sporting a shirt from Balenciaga’s collaboration with Adidas.

In a series of tweets shared by the SKIMS founder, she clarified the reason behind her silence over the issue and what are her thoughts on it. Her tweet read: “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.” She went on to add, “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Speaking about what is due for the future of her partnership with Balenciaga, Kim K mentioned that she is currently re-evaluating her relationship with the brand. She is basing it off Balenciaga’s willingness to take accountability for the incident. Something she believes that never should have happened in the first place. Furthermore, she is going to see the actions the luxury fashion brand is going to take to protect children.

Balenciaga has faced some serious backlash from social media users over their new advertisement campaign that featured children holding high-fashion bear bags, in which the teddy bears were dressed in bondage gear. The fashion brand issued an apology statement and removed the advertisement from the internet. They had also threatened to sue the campaign photographer Gabriele Galimberti over the controversy. However, the photographer issued a statement of his own, stating that he was in no position to make decisions on the brand’s choice of theme for the shoot.

Read all the Latest Movies News here





Source link

