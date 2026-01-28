Kim Kardashian Explains Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Pics Were Deleted After Kris Jenner’s Party | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 29, 2026, 02:24 IST

Kim Kardashian opens up on why photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were removed after Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash.

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on why photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were removed from her and Kris Jenner’s social media after Jenner’s 70th birthday party in November. Speaking on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, Kim addressed the situation, which fans dubbed “Photogate,” for the first time.

“It was really innocent, which is so crazy,” Kim said. “Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship.”

Kim explained that after the photos were initially posted, the team realized the timing coincided with Remembrance Day, a solemn occasion honouring members of the armed forces who died in service. Members of the British royal family traditionally participate in ceremonies that morning, and Jenner’s party had been held the night before.

“We were told that it was totally cool to post,” Kim said. “And then after it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realized, like, ‘Oh, this was so silly.’ “

Although Meghan and Harry had also been seen at the Baby2Baby charity gala the same night, Kim noted, “that was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever. So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day.”

Kim acknowledged the public reaction and said she wished it had been handled differently. “You got to laugh at, like, the situation sometimes and just, like, lighten it up and be if everyone’s taking it the wrong way, like, lean in. I was like, ‘We should do a full Skims campaign.’ Take the photo — even just us, like, I’ll shoot you at mom, you know, post it and then delete it, like, 30 minutes later. And then I say, ‘Oh, sorry, I didn’t have permission to post those photos for the campaign.’ “

She added, “If we just made it light and made it funny, you know, I think it would have been, like, received differently, but I hated how that was received for everyone. That sucks. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be.”

Following the James Bond-themed party at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion, Jenner and Kim had initially shared photos with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Instagram. Jenner’s post featured a snap with Meghan and Harry, while Kim posed alongside Meghan. Both images were later deleted, sparking widespread fan speculation — which Kim now says was entirely “innocent” and about timing.

