Kim Sae Ron’s Father Blames YouTuber Lee Jin Ho For His Daughter’s Untimely Demise

Last Updated: March 11, 2025, 15:42 IST

Nearly a month after her untimely death, her family has come forward to announce legal action against those responsible for spreading the harmful narratives.

Kim Sae Ron passed away at the age of 24. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The tragic demise of South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron at the age of 24 has left the entertainment industry in shock. She was reportedly found dead in her apartment in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on February 16. Nearly a month after her untimely death, her family has come forward to condemn the malicious rumours about her and to announce legal action against those who are responsible for spreading the harmful narratives.

The late actress’ father had publicly accused YouTuber Lee Jin Ho of making things worse for his daughter right before her death. The YouTuber had previously uploaded multiple videos discussing Sae Ron’s personal struggles, including her DUI incident. Following reports of her death, Lee Jin Ho made those videos private and even defended himself, saying that he posted the videos after consulting with the actress’ agency. But Sae Ron’s father had dismissed such justification.

In a recent statement shared to Ilgan Sports on March 10, Kim Sae Ron’s father revealed a particularly heartwrenching detail. “Sae Ron attempted to take her own life on the very same day she watched Lee Jin Ho’s video,” he said. Previously, the actress had also spoken about her emotional struggles caused by Lee Jin Ho’s content.

One of the most controversial videos in question was shared by the YouTuber on January 8. In the clip, Jin Ho contacted the actress directly, and when she did not answer, he speculated that she had changed her number due to backlash. He even criticised her lack of public accountability and mentioned that the public distanced themselves from her because of it.

During the interview, the actress’ father questioned the basis of Lee’s argument, stating, “So if my daughter answered Lee Jin Ho’s call, that meant she was reflecting, but if she didn’t, it meant she wasn’t?” He further added that people have no idea how much she suffered because of Lee Jin Ho’s malicious videos and also because of the media’s narratives based on them.

If that was not enough, Kim Sae Ron’s family was also targeted by false allegations. Rumours surfaced online that accused them of misusing their daughter’s earnings. While denying such claims, her father emphasised that such baseless accusations have deeply affected their already grieving family, including Sae Ron’s younger sisters.

“Do we have to go around denying every single false claim and explaining that it’s all fake news? What about Sae Ron’s two younger sisters?” he lamented. Further, the actress’ father added, “I desperately want to set the record straight and have those videos removed. Even if I wanted to refute Lee Jin Ho’s claims, I was afraid he’d record me and twist my words however he pleased.”

Determined to seek justice for his daughter, Kim Sae Ron’s father has confirmed that he will be taking legal action against Lee Jin Ho and those spreading malicious content online. “I want them all to be punished. A law firm is currently gathering evidence,” he revealed.