Kim Sae Ron’s Husband Slams Assault Claims, Lee Jin-ho; Reveals Marriage Certificate: ‘I’m Still In Pain’

Last Updated: March 26, 2025, 00:14 IST

Kim Sae Ron’s husband denies assault allegations, shares marriage certificate to refute claims of blackmail and abuse.

Kim Sae Ron died on February 16, 2025, in Seoul.

On March 25, 2025, the late Korean actor Kim Sae Ron’s husband broke his silence on the allegations of assault and blackmail against him. In a statement released through Garo Sero Research Institute, he denied the claims made by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho and Kim Sae Ron’s ex-boyfriend. To back his statement, he revealed a copy of their marriage certificate, confirming their brief marriage.

“Hello. This is the late Kim Sae Ron’s husband. I wondered if it was right for me to step up because I am still in pain, and unable to get out of my own feelings. I wondered if I would be causing damage to Sae Ron and her bereaved. Although I carefully considered it a few times, there have been so many distorted facts that are being spread, thanks to a couple of forces. I made the judgement that severe slander of the deceased was happening, and have written this statement in order to set the facts straight,” he said in his statement.

Marriage Timeline and Breakup

The statement revealed that Kim Sae Ron and her husband met in mid-to-late November 2024 through an acquaintance. Despite the short period, they were deeply attracted to each other and legally married in the United States on January 12, 2025, with only witnesses present. However, they later decided to annul the marriage by mutual consent due to practical difficulties in maintaining a long-distance relationship and differences in personality.

“I was just living life as I did, an ordinary person, when I met Kim Sae Ron around mid-to-late November 2024, thanks to an introduction from an acquaintance. Thanks to having strong attraction to each other despite the short time, we got married legally in America, where I live, on January 12, 2025, with only witnesses present. Later, we decided to void the marriage upon agreement from both parties, due to the fact that we got married too quickly without serious consideration out of having fallen in love, as well as due to practical problems of a long-distance relationship, and differences in personalities,” he explained.

Denial of Assault Allegations

Addressing the allegations of physical abuse, Kim Sae Ron’s husband firmly denied the claims, stating that it was impossible for such incidents to occur at his residence in America. He emphasized that the apartment complex where he lives has weak soundproofing, making it unlikely for any violent incident to go unnoticed.

“My house in America is in a quiet apartment complex where any disturbance would immediately be reported by the floor below. Assault in America carries serious legal consequences, and I was raised with strong values. From November 2024 to February 2025, Kim Sae Ron visited me three times in America after our initial meeting. If I had assaulted her, why would she voluntarily return each time?” he questioned.

He also addressed the claims of photo evidence of physical abuse, urging those making the allegations to release the photos if they exist. “If they truly have photos of the abuse, I urge them to make those public. If needed, I am willing to undergo police investigations,” he added.

The husband further clarified that both he and Kim Sae Ron had mutually agreed to share information, including social media account details, due to their long-distance relationship.

He concluded by urging Lee Jin Ho and others to stop spreading alleged falsehoods about the late Kim Sae Ron.

Location : Seoul, South Korea