Kiran George stuns former world champion Loh Kean Yew at Swiss Open badminton tournament | Badminton News

NEW DELHI: India had a mixed day at the Swiss Open on Wednesday, with some impressive wins but several early exits. The biggest highlight came from Kiran George, who stunned former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in straight games. Ranked 42nd in the world, Kiran edged past the third seed 23-21, 21-19 in the opening round and will next face Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan. However, Gunawan knocked out former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth, defeating him 21-15, 12-21, 21-4 in the round of 32.India also celebrated an upset victory in mixed doubles as Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto beat Denmark’s fourth-seeded pair Jesper Toft and Amalie Magelund 21-15, 21-14. They will now take on China’s Gao Jia Xuan and Wu Meng Ying in the next round.Despite these wins, several Indian shuttlers were knocked out early in the Super 300 tournament. In men’s singles, US Open champion Ayush Shetty lost 18-21, 19-21 to Canada’s Brian Yang. In women’s singles, Unnati Hooda was beaten 21-14, 21-14 by Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Pin-Chian, while top seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia comfortably defeated India’s Tanvi Sharma 21-11, 21-10 in just 30 minutes.India also faced a setback when HS Prannoy, the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, gave a walkover to Japan’s Koki Watanabe. In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde were eliminated after losing 19-21, 14-21 to Thailand’s fifth-seeded pair Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat.On a positive note, India’s top men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty moved into the round of 16 with a 21-19, 21-19 win over Singapore’s Eng Keat Wesley Koh and Junsuke Kubo. H Amsakarunan and M R Arjun also advanced after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh 21-16, 24-22.