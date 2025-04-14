Advertise here
সোমবার , ১৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ১লা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Kishkindha Kaandam: The Climax Of This 2024 Low-Budget Thriller Will Blow Your Mind

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৪, ২০২৫ ৬:১১ অপরাহ্ণ
Kishkindha Kaandam: The Climax Of This 2024 Low-Budget Thriller Will Blow Your Mind

Last Updated:

‘Kishkindha Kaandam’, a 2024 Malayalam thriller starring Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Vijay Raghavan, grossed Rs 75.25 crore and is available on Jio Hotstar

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, released in the year 2022, proved to be an intriguing film. The suspense kept audiences captivated. However, today we present a film with an even more compelling narrative: Kishkindha Kaandam. This suspense-thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. The climax is truly unimaginable.

Released in 2024, the Malayalam-language film Kishkindha Kaandam features Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, and Vijay Raghavan in pivotal roles. The unique plot revolves around a child’s disappearance, with suspense building from the first minute.

The film opens with ex-army man Appu Pillai (Vijay Raghavan), who suffers from amnesia, misplacing his licensed gun, causing distress to his son Ajay Chandran (Asif Ali).

Following his first wife’s death, Ajay marries Aparna (Aparna Balamurali). Upon moving into her husband’s home, Aparna grows suspicious of her father-in-law, sensing he is hiding something, particularly due to his insistence on keeping his room off-limits.

An hour into the film, the suspense intensifies, culminating in a mind-blowing climax. The intricate plot demands unwavering attention.

Kishkindha Kaandam was produced on a shoestring budget of only Rs 7 crore. However, it went on to achieve remarkable success, grossing Rs 41.47 crore nationwide and reaching a worldwide total of Rs 75.25 crore, solidifying its blockbuster status as it captivated audiences with its gripping storyline.

This mystery-thriller film, directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written by Bahul Ramesh, is available in Hindi on Jio Hotstar. With an impressive IMDb rating of 8 out of 10, Asif Ali’s Kishkindha Kaandam is a must-watch for suspense aficionados.

