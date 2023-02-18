KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Took A Fun Quiz About Their Relationship

Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are the talk of the town right now after tying the knot at Suniel Shetty’s opulent farmhouse in Khandala. While their wedding pictures were all over social media and fans gushed over how beautiful they both looked in each other’s company, the adorable couple recently got featured in a quirky segment by Vogue highlighting a zany quiz about their relationship with each other. Needless to say, a lot was revealed from either side of the spectrum.

While answering the question about who was the most stubborn between the two, the cute couple were quick to point fingers at each other. KL Rahul said, “It was certainly Athiya. Certainly, Athiya is stubborn, ask those who know her about this. Everyone will agree that she is more stubborn,” The dynamic duo also went to tackle a question related to who among them would apologise first after a fight or an argument and who among them was the better cook. Recalling about Athiya Shetty burning banana bread, the gorgeous wife on the other hand shared she is the one who says sorry after a fight. KL Rahul reacted, “Because she is always wrong.”

In one of the segments , KL Rahul being an ace-cricketer asked his wife things related to cricket including what’s a ‘free-hit’. Even though Athiya Shetty answered all of them correctly, KL Rahul couldn’t help himself but chuckle when Athiya made funny gestures. Also, Athiya Shetty was unable to guess KL Rahul’s childhood inspiration who was none other than the legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding took place on January 23rd at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by their families and close friends. Soon after their wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul posted stunning pictures from the ceremony.

Meanwhile, on January 23rd, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty shared stunning pictures from their wedding ceremony. Their joint statement read, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

