Korean Music Awards 2026: BLACKPINK’s Jennie Sets Record With Ruby Wins | Korean News

Korean Music Awards 2026 winners list: Jennie wins Best K-Pop Song and Album; Lee Chan-hyuk bags top honours in major categories.

The 23rd Korean Music Awards lit up Seoul with a celebration of artistry over popularity, once again reinforcing its reputation as South Korea’s answer to the Grammys. Unlike mainstream ceremonies driven by sales or fan votes, the KMAs are decided by critics, music journalists and industry experts — making each win a mark of artistic credibility.

This year, it was Jennie who created the loudest buzz. The BLACKPINK star swept the K-pop fields, winning Best K-Pop Song for “like JENNIE” and Best K-Pop Album for Ruby. With these victories, Jennie carved out one of the most significant K-pop records of the night, proving that her solo artistry stands firmly on its own merit.

Effie led the nominations with six nods, followed closely by Jennie and NMIXX with five each. However, in terms of overall trophies, Lee Chan-hyuk emerged as the evening’s biggest winner, taking home three awards across major categories.

Jennie’s double win was particularly noteworthy because the KMA selection process excludes fan voting, highlighting critical acclaim rather than commercial influence. Her success reaffirmed her growing influence beyond idol stardom.

Major Winners And Genre Highlights

In the top honours, Lee Chan-hyuk’s Endangered Love secured Song of the Year, while CHUDAHYE CHAGIS claimed Album of the Year with SOSUMINJOK. Hanroro was named Musician of the Year, marking a breakthrough milestone.

The Rap & Hip-Hop categories saw Sik-K and Lil Moshpit achieve a rare sweep, winning Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album (K-Flip+) and Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song (“LOV3″). The accomplishment mirrored a similar double win achieved by Nucksal three years ago.

In Electronic music, mentor-student duo KIRARA and MELKI both triumphed — KIRARA for Best Electronic Album and MELKI for Best Electronic Song.

Other major winners included:

Best Pop Album – Lee Chan-hyuk (EROS)

Best Rock Song – Lee Seung-yoon (“PunKanon”)

Best Alternative Rock Album – Shin In c (Shining Strike)

Best R&B/Soul Album – Yoon Da-hye (Wang)

Best Folk Album – Kwon Tree (The Fragrance of Life)

Best Metal/Hardcore Album – Baan (Neumann)

Best Jazz Album – Malo (Malo Live at Muddy)

Best Jazz Instrumental Album – Mijung Lim (Impromptu)

Rookie of the Year – Woo Huijun

