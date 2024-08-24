শনিবার , ২৪ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১০ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kriti Sanon On Actors Trolled For 'Middle-Class' Comment; Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Divorce Reason Out

Kriti Sanon On Actors Trolled For ‘Middle-Class’ Comment; Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Divorce Reason Out

Kriti Sanon opens up about actors being trolled; Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya's divorce reason out

Kriti Sanon opens up about actors being trolled; Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s divorce reason out

From Kriti Sanon reacting to actors being trolled to Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya’s divorce reason, check out all updates here

In a revealing conversation with Nikhil Kamath, actress Kriti Sanon delved into her ongoing quest for peace amidst the pressures of seeking validation and navigating her film career in Bollywood. Known for her grounded approach, Kriti opened up about the internal conflicts she faced while trying to balance her passion for acting with the demands of box office success and industry expectations.

For more updates: Kriti Sanon on Actors Being Trolled for Calling Themselves ‘Middle-Class’: ‘I Never Felt the Need…’

Weeks after Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation, it has now been revealed that they took this decision because the cricketer was “too full of himself”. An insider close to the former couple has shared that the decision was painful for Natasa and even though she tried to make peace with Hardik’s personality, it eventually made her feel uncomfortable. They then decided to part ways.

For more updates: Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya’s SHOCKING Divorce Reason REVEALED: ‘He Was Too Full of Himself’

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia, has made a comeback on Instagram after deleting her account following massive trolling over her alleged plastic surgeries. A recent photo of her in a blue and golden saree with pink-toned makeup went viral, with fans commenting that she looked ‘unrecognisable.’ The backlash led to many questions about possible plastic surgery procedures, prompting her to delete her social media account temporarily.

For more updates: Ayesha Takia Takes a Dig at Trolls After Deleting Instagram Over New Look: ‘Notice How I Didn’t Respond?’

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s Koffee with Karan episode with Karan Johar in 2019 was taken off Disney+ Hotstar after their ‘inappropriate’ remarks caused a storm. Now, KL Rahul, the Indian cricketer, has spilled the beans on the controversy during his chat on WTF is with Nikhil Kamath.

For more updates: KL Rahul Says KWK Chat with Hardik Pandya Changed Him Completely: ‘Getting Suspended from the Team…’

Dua Lipa is known for her bold fashion choices, and her 29th birthday celebration was no exception. The London-born pop star celebrated her big day in style, donning a flamenco-inspired racy outfit that perfectly matched the vibe of Ibiza. The “Houdini” singer took to Instagram to share highlights from her birthday bash, captioning her post, “Annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun.

For more updates: Sexy Video! Dua Lipa Slips into Very Racy Bikini for 29th Birthday Bash, Hot Pics Go Viral; Watch

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
