Kriti Sanon On Actors Trolled For ‘Middle-Class’ Comment; Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Divorce Reason Out

In a revealing conversation with Nikhil Kamath, actress Kriti Sanon delved into her ongoing quest for peace amidst the pressures of seeking validation and navigating her film career in Bollywood. Known for her grounded approach, Kriti opened up about the internal conflicts she faced while trying to balance her passion for acting with the demands of box office success and industry expectations.

Weeks after Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation, it has now been revealed that they took this decision because the cricketer was “too full of himself”. An insider close to the former couple has shared that the decision was painful for Natasa and even though she tried to make peace with Hardik’s personality, it eventually made her feel uncomfortable. They then decided to part ways.

Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia, has made a comeback on Instagram after deleting her account following massive trolling over her alleged plastic surgeries. A recent photo of her in a blue and golden saree with pink-toned makeup went viral, with fans commenting that she looked ‘unrecognisable.’ The backlash led to many questions about possible plastic surgery procedures, prompting her to delete her social media account temporarily.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s Koffee with Karan episode with Karan Johar in 2019 was taken off Disney+ Hotstar after their ‘inappropriate’ remarks caused a storm. Now, KL Rahul, the Indian cricketer, has spilled the beans on the controversy during his chat on WTF is with Nikhil Kamath.

Dua Lipa is known for her bold fashion choices, and her 29th birthday celebration was no exception. The London-born pop star celebrated her big day in style, donning a flamenco-inspired racy outfit that perfectly matched the vibe of Ibiza. The “Houdini” singer took to Instagram to share highlights from her birthday bash, captioning her post, “Annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun.

