শনিবার , ১০ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৬শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Kusha Kapila Gives Arjun Kapoor THIS Hashtag a Year After Their Dating Rumours Made Headlines

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১০, ২০২৪ ৮:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Kusha and Arjun were rumoured to be dating.

In a recent interview, Kusha was put on the spot and asked to create a hashtag for Arjun Kapoor.

Kusha Kapila is a popular social media influencer and actress known for her engaging content and witty humour. She gained fame through her comedic sketches and has since made a mark in Bollywood and OTT with her performances.

In 2023, rumour mills were abuzz about her and actor Arjun Kapoor, sparking speculation about a possible romantic connection between the two. The buzz about her and Arjun’s rumoured romance hit fever pitch when the two were spotted at a star-studded bash at Karan Johar’s pad. This speculation came right after Kusha’s split from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. Despite Kusha brushing off the rumours, Arjun has remained tight-lipped throughout, leaving fans and gossip mongers alike eagerly dissecting every move they make.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Kusha was put on the spot and asked to create a hashtag for Arjun Kapoor. She hesitated, her voice faltering as she looked for the right words. After a moment of awkward silence, she finally settled on “Kapoor,” Arjun’s last name.

In an old clip, when Kusha and Arjun were seen as guests on Farah Khan’s show, Back Benchers, Kusha had opened up on Arjun. During the episode, Kusha and Arjun had to share an honour and Kusha said, “Main yeh kehna chahoongi ki Arjun ne hume bohot protsahan (support) diya hai mere career main aur bohot acchi acchi baatein boli hain. Toh yeh upaadhi (honour) main unke saath share karne main bohot hi khush hoon. Hashtag, yeh rishta kya kehlata hai.”

Arjun and Malaika have been making headlines for her rumoured breakup with Arjun Kapoor. Last month, Malaika left fans concerned after she skipped Arjun’s midnight birthday celebration at his Juhu residence. She didn’t wish him on social media either, which led to speculation about their possible breakup. Later, Malaika crossed Arjun at an event when they ignored each other and seemingly confirmed their breakup.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Source link

