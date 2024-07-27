Lady Gaga Dramatically Emerges from Feathers for Breathtaking Act at Olympics Opening Ceremony | Watch

Lady Gaga made a memorable entrance as the first major surprise at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, held on July 26 alongside the Seine river in France. The 38-year-old Grammy and Oscar winner captivated the audience with a dazzling performance of Zizi Jeanmaire’s iconic song, “Mon Truc en Plumes.”

Performing on a grand staircase inspired by the Grand Palais, Gaga was accompanied by 10 dancers and 17 musicians. Initially concealed by large pink feathers, she was dramatically revealed before launching into her energetic routine. Clad in a custom Dior outfit, Gaga transitioned to a piano for a soulful rendition, showcasing her exceptional vocal talent.

Her performance was part of the “Echante” segment, which celebrated French history and culture through various themes. This momentous occasion was a highlight of the opening ceremony, which was notably held outside of a traditional stadium for the first time.

Gaga’s involvement in the Olympics came shortly after her Jazz & Piano residency in Las Vegas. Following her performance, she expressed her gratitude on social media, thanking the Olympics organising committee and reflecting on her connection to French culture.

In her post, Gaga wrote, “I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre. This song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, born in Paris, a French ballerina who famously sang ‘Mon Truc en Plumes’ in 1961. The title means ‘My Thing with Feathers.’”

She continued, “Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a special connection with French people and singing French music. I wanted to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth—Paris. We rented pom-poms from Le Lido archive—a real French cabaret theater, and collaborated with Dior to create custom costumes. I studied French choreography and put a modern twist on a classic. I hope you love this performance as much as I do. Thank you to everyone in France for welcoming me and allowing me to sing in honor of you. Congratulations to all the athletes competing in this year’s Olympic Games! Your talent is unimaginable. Let the games begin!”